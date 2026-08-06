Canada deported 3,323 Indians in first six months of this year

Toronto: The number of Indian nationals removed from Canada in the six months of this year is over two-and-a-half times the figure for a similar period when it comes to them being sent back from the United States. Travellers wait at the check-in at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia (Photograph for representative purpose only) (AP)

New data released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) showed that till the end of June, 3,323 Indians had been removed from the country. In comparison, the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed late last month that up till July, 1,273 Indians were deported from the US.

In fact, the number of Indians being removed from Canada is on track for an annual record, having already touched nearly 88% of the 2025 figure of 3,779, which itself was a new high.

Canada removed more Indians last year than the US did, with the latter deporting 3,567.

In the first half of this year, Indians have eclipsed Mexicans as the country cohort facing the largest number of removals.

The last time India was the source country for the highest number of removals from Canada was in 2020, when 1,424 were sent back. Indians also account for the biggest group when it comes to removals in progress inventory, with 7,669.

While the CBSA did not break down the country-wise data by reason for removals, criminality may have been a major factor, especially connections to the extortion-related violence which has gripped suburbs in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Surrey in British Columbia and Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta.

Many of those involved came to Canada as international students and a report in the outlet Global News shed light on how that pipeline was exploited by gangs including the outfit headed by Lawrence Bishnoi. The report on Wednesday quoted a document from the CBSA’s Intelligence and Investigations Directorate as saying, “Investigations increasingly identify Indian foreign nationals on study permits and work permits as participants in these organised criminal activities.”

“The upwards trend in extortion charges mirrors a similar trajectory seen with serious and organised crime charges within the Indian student permit holder demographic,” the Tactical Guide circulated in December last year stated.

Between 2019 and 2023, 4,000 Indians on study permits were charged with 17,929 offences. In 2024, over 13,040 criminal charges were laid against Indian nationals with Canadian study permits.