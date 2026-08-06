Could US soon sponsor foreign workers? New visa proposal may open doors for migrants, including Indians

Under the bill, states choosing to participate would first need approval from their legislatures before requesting visa allocations from the federal government.

The State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2026, introduced by Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, seeks to establish a new temporary visa category under which participating states could recruit foreign workers based on their own economic needs, while the federal government would continue to handle security screening, visa approvals and immigration enforcement, according to a report by Newsweek.

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced legislation that would allow individual states to sponsor temporary foreign workers to address local labor shortages, a proposal that could eventually create new opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers, if it becomes law.

Participating states would identify sectors facing labor shortages and petition for workers accordingly. However, the federal government would retain control over background checks, visa issuance and immigration enforcement.

Workers admitted under the program would generally be required to live and work in the state sponsoring their visa, though interstate agreements could eventually allow movement between participating states. As reported by Newsweek, they would also be allowed to change employers within the sponsoring state under rules set by that state.

The visas would be valid for up to three years and could be renewed if the sponsoring state continues to require workers and the visa holder remains compliant with program rules.

The proposal also includes safeguards requiring states to regularly assess labor shortages, monitor wages and ensure foreign workers are not replacing American employees.

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What it could mean for Indians If enacted, the program could eventually create another legal pathway for Indians seeking temporary work in the United States beyond employer-sponsored visas such as the H-1B.

Unlike the H-1B program, which is primarily offered for specialty occupations and requires employer sponsorship, the proposed state-sponsored visa would allow participating states to recruit workers based on regional labor needs across a wider range of industries. The legislation itself does not earmark visas for any nationality, meaning Indian applicants would compete alongside workers from other countries.

For Indian professionals, skilled tradespeople and workers in sectors experiencing labor shortages, the program could broaden employment options if individual states decide to participate. However, the proposal remains at an early legislative stage and would require approval from both chambers of Congress before becoming law.

Although, the idea itself is not entirely new. Similar legislation was introduced in 2017 and again in 2019 but failed to gain traction, as per the Newsweek report. Utah had also approved a comparable state-sponsored visa framework in 2011, though it never took effect because federal authorization was required.