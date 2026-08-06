Thai footballer killed by lightning during match, 12 others injured in terrifying strike

A regional football match in southern Thailand turned tragic when a lightning strike killed a 24-year-old player during a monsoon storm, leaving 12 others with burn injuries. Safwan Awae, who had recently signed for Thai League 3 Southern Region side FC Yala, was struck by the lightning and collapsed instantly. Spectators and people at the ground rushed onto the field in an attempt to help him before emergency responders arrived. (X/RT India)

Safwan Awae, who had recently signed for Thai League 3 Southern Region side FC Yala, was struck by the lightning and collapsed instantly. Spectators and people at the ground rushed onto the field in an attempt to help him before emergency responders arrived.

Video footage of the incident captures the terrifying moment.

Players can be seen running across the rain-soaked ground seconds before a lightning bolt strikes nearby, according to a video going viral.

A bright flash lights up the pitch, followed by flames erupting from the ground and a thick plume of smoke.