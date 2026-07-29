5 Indians arrested in Thailand for kidnapping fellow nationals for ₹70 lakh; Pakistani mastermind behind plot

Five Indian men were arrested in Bangkok for allegedly kidnapping three compatriots who had been lured to Thailand with the promise of a cheap holiday package. Three Indians were allegedly kidnapped in Thailand and locked inside two bedrooms with their hands, legs and mouths tied. (AI generated/Representative)

The victims were held captive for a week and tortured as kidnappers demanded ₹70 lakh from their families. Police said the plot was directed by a Pakistani mastermind operating from Dubai, the Bangkok Post reported.

The five suspects, Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27), were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area while they were allegedly waiting to board an outbound flight. They were acting on the instructions of a Pakistani national, whom they had allegedly been in contact with through an app for about a month.

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According to investigators, the alleged mastermind, based in Dubai, coordinated the operation remotely and planned to receive ransom payments through digital money transfers.

The Indian suspects were allegedly tasked with abducting the victims, collecting their valuables and cash, and were promised air tickets to flee Thailand after completing the operation.

Victims lured with cheap Thailand tour package According to Thai police, the three Indian victims, aged between 23 and 26, were allegedly lured to Thailand with the promise of a low-cost seven-day holiday package. Each reportedly paid around 70,000 baht ( ₹1,99,890) for the tour.

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The victims arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 21 and travelled by taxi to Pattaya. They reached a meeting point at a fast-food restaurant on Sukhumvit Highway in Nongprue, where an Indian man allegedly took them one by one on a motorcycle to a house in Bang Lamung district.

That's where they were held hostage, police said.