Top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's speech that triggered ruckus in Parliament

The Congress leader started his speech by recounting one of his conversations with a group of young girls regarding their perspective on how young people view education to which they described a student as someone “who has an open mind (and) an open heart”, “accepts that he does not know everything” and “has humility”.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns regarding the country's education system, praised students for the success of their protests, and attacked the Centre for police brutality used in suppressing the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed the Parliament on Wednesday. As soon as his speech began, his remarks sparked big uproar in the House with some NDA MPs even seeking to have his remarks expunged.

Gandhi then spoke about the girls' views on the category of people who claim to know everything. "They are absolutely convinced that they know everything. They believe that the universe is static and they believe that knowledge emerges from inside them. They are arrogant. They don't listen, they don't respect other people's truth. She said I call them idiots," he said.

"I asked about the third category -- andhbhakt. He is absolutely convinced that the idiot is a God," Gandhi further added, inviting criticism from Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju who objected to the use of “unparliamentary language”.

Here are some other quotes from Rahul Gandhi's speech: “I was very excited and reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, this is not violence, this was not hatred. This was a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP.”

“In fact, I am pretty certain, and I have seen examples of it, if my friends in the BJP were to go and ask their own children about what they felt about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong in what happened and every Indian should be proud."

“Education system is very expensive; more money is spent on one exam than is spent by govt on entire education budget." Rahul Gandhi's accusations targeted towards Home Minister Amit Shah also stood out during the debate, inviting massive outrage from NDA MPs. “The home minister authorised the shooting of our students. He put the pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot,” Rahul Gandhi said amid allegations of police brutality on students during the CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak.

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Rijiju took strong objection to these remarks and demanded valid proof via court evidence or an investigation agency's reports to support the LoP's accusations.

Despite repeated warnings, chaos continued in Parliament as Gandhi tried to go on with his speech despite the government demanding an apology, objecting to the Congress leader's statements without proof, and questioning the kind of language he was using in the session.

After a few minutes of chaos and stalemate in discussion, parliament was adjourned.