Watch: Scuffle erupts after ‘slipper thrown’ at Pappu Yadav, MP claims ‘plot to kill’ him

In a video of the incident released by PTI news agency, Yadav is seen answering media questions outside his residence when an object is thrown at him, following which chaos erupts. Before this, a man is heard questioning Yadav, claiming the Independent MP from Purnia had hurt religious sentiments.

A scuffle broke out during Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav's press conference in Delhi, in the aftermath of several police complaints against him for a protest skit inside the Parliament premises.

What led to the scuffle? While the man continues to question Yadav, the MP is seen repeatedly asking him who he is. An object is then thrown at Yadav in between this exchange, resulting in the situation getting heated. The police personnel present at the scene are seen attempting to bring the situation under control.

Pappu Yadav's media convenor, who was present at the spot, said some people allegedly “took off a slipper and hurled it” towards the MP. He claimed a knife was also drawn to attack Yadav.

The convenor further claimed that the Delhi Police “stood by” during the incident, adding that they later “took the attackers away.” “... I was the one who personally met the DCP this morning and filed a formal complaint stating that the MP was arriving today and he has been recieving constant threats on social media... Despite knowing all this, they deployed only three or four police personnel here,” the convenor told ANI news agency.