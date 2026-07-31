'Donation thief, step down': Rahul joins Pappu Yadav's Ram Temple 'chanda' theft skit in Parliament premises | Watch

Dressed in saffron robes and carrying a photograph of Lord Ram, Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, played the role of a temple priest collecting donations from devotees, news agency PTI reported.

The protest, held near the Makar Dwar steps, came as Opposition parties continued to target the Centre over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House over police action against students during recent protests.

There was a touch of theatre in Parliament on Friday as Opposition MPs staged a skit over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam , with Rahul Gandhi making a cameo in Pappu Yadav's performance.

According to a PTI video, several Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, took part in the skit by placing money into donation boxes kept at the protest site.

As part of the symbolic performance, Yadav was seen slipping the money into his pocket instead of the donation box, portraying the Opposition's allegation that donations made at the Ram Temple were siphoned off. An MP from the Samajwadi Party, acting as a devotee, then confronted the "priest" over the alleged theft.

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As the skit unfolded in the style of a street play, Opposition MPs punctuated the performance with slogans including "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod", "Jawab tumko dena hoga" and “Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!”, news agency ANI reported.

As the performance reached its climax, the "priest" denied stealing any donations before making a theatrical escape from the crowd of "devotees", using satire to highlight the Opposition's allegations surrounding the Ram Temple donations.

BJP hits back The BJP strongly criticised the Opposition's protest, accusing it of insulting Hindu religious traditions and saints.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned Pappu Yadav's appearance in saffron robes during the protest, alleging that the Opposition was "disrespecting sadhus to defame Sanatana."

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also attacked the demonstration, saying the Opposition had "no real connection with Lord Ram" and had insulted Lord Ram, the saffron colour and the Sanatan tradition through the skit.

Referring to Pappu Yadav's role in the performance, Maharaj said he had acted "like the demon Kalnemi" while the rest of the Opposition supported him. He also said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had strongly criticised the conduct of the protesting MPs and warned them against forcing him to take disciplinary action.

Calling the protest "highly condemnable", Maharaj urged the Speaker to take serious note of what he described as insults to the Sanatan tradition, Lord Ram, saints and Indian culture.

SIT probe into alleged Ram Temple scam The protest comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that it had constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S, to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the state informed the court through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

(With inputs from agencies)