BJP leader's daughter explains why she backs CJP, calls new education minister a 'bleak joke'

Yashaswinee Raje Singh, a content creator and the daughter of BJP leader Vikram Singh, who is a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sadar, has come out in support of the Gen Z-led protests held across India that demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination-related issues. Yashaswinee threw her support behind the student protests and criticised the "language" used by Pradhan in his resignation letter. (@yashaswineethepooh via Instagram/AFP)

The protests began on June 20 and ended after 36 days on July 25, following Pradhan's resignation and the government's acceptance of the remaining demands. Notably, Yashaswinee had also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The movement drew participation from thousands of students across the country and received backing from several major opposition parties.

Former BJP MLA’s daughter backs student protests Yashaswinee, in an interview with Al Jazeera, threw her support behind the student protests and criticised the "language" used by Pradhan in his resignation letter.

“It's really, really shortsighted to be viewing the resignation as sort of this watershed moment,” she said.

She also criticised the "language" used by the former education minister while referring to the protests and his decision to step down.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said he was resigning to prevent the ongoing controversy “from harming students' futures” and to ensure that “anti-national forces do not exploit the situation”.

“The language of the resignation letter itself is more of a martyr's than of someone who's remorseful, apologetic and holding themselves to account,” she said.