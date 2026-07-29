From news to CBI case: Union MoS Jitendra Singh gives timeline of NEET paper leak probe

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh on Wednesday outlined the timeline for the probe in the recent NEET paper leak case, as well as for disposal of cases under the new anti-paper leak bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha. During his reply to the debate on the bill, Singh said cases related to paper leaks would be handled and completed within five months of the complaint being lodged. Jitendra Singh said that 13 people were taken into police custody after the paper leak. (Sansad TV)

He said the first two months would be used by the authorities for interrogation and investigation, while the next three months would go in trials and conviction. Underlining the government action following the NEET-UG paper leak, Singh said, “The information regarding the recent paper leak was received on May 8 night, and by May 12 the case was transferred to the CBI.”

Singh said that 13 people were taken into police custody thereafter, and 92 locations were raided by the authorities. “Yesterday, the chargesheet was filed and the trials have begun from today,” he added.

Speaking in the House, Singh responded to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's speech on Tuesday, wherein she said that 152 paper leaks had taken place since the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.