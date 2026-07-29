Centre trying to disrupt AAP's Aug 1 town hall against E20 fuel: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was trying to disrupt the party's August 1 'National Town Hall Against E20' by using police to pressure the Constitution Club to cancel the event. Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced his party's plan to hold the 'National Town Hall Against E20' on August 1. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

The Constitution Club, however, declined to cancel, saying that the payment had already been made, the former Delhi chief minister claimed in a post on X.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to Kejriwal's allegations.

Kejriwal on Monday announced his party's plan to hold the 'National Town Hall Against E20' on August 1 and urged people to join in large numbers to "discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol".

In his post, the AAP chief claimed that police approached the Constitution Club and asked it to cancel the booking for the event. The club refused to cancel the event as the payment had already been made, he claimed.

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Kejriwal further said that police later contacted him and asked him to obtain permission for the event.

He said the AAP's proposed programme was an indoor event and that there was no legal requirement to seek police permission for such a gathering.

Reiterating the AAP's opposition to the E20 fuel, Kejriwal asserted that the government would eventually have to withdraw it.