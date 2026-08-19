Jharkhand govt cancels 22 exams based on probe findings as protests continue

The state government has cancelled 22 examinations based on findings of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. On Monday, chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of over half a dozen exams. (PTI) The state’s personnel department late on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard following a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, postponing six examinations and bringing 17 others conducted since 2014 under the scope of investigation. The decision came amid ongoing student protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams. Over 2,600 people who have joined the service are also set to lose their jobs, people aware of the development said.

Deep Dive What exams were cancelled by the Jharkhand government amid the ongoing protests? Why did the Jharkhand government decide to cancel these recruitment exams? How will the Jharkhand government reform the examination process following the cancellations?

“...1950 recruits were inducted after the JSSC-CGL [Combined Graduate Level] exam. Hundreds joined after the civil services exam...forest range officers, child development officers and food supply officers. Most of them are in the probationary stage of their jobs. They are set to lose their jobs unless they approach the court and get a stay against the decision,” an official said.