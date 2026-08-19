Jharkhand govt cancels 22 exams based on probe findings as protests continue
The state government postponed six examinations and brought 17 others conducted since 2014 under the scope of investigation
The state government has cancelled 22 examinations based on findings of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.
The state’s personnel department late on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard following a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, postponing six examinations and bringing 17 others conducted since 2014 under the scope of investigation.
The decision came amid ongoing student protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams. Over 2,600 people who have joined the service are also set to lose their jobs, people aware of the development said.
Deep Dive
“...1950 recruits were inducted after the JSSC-CGL [Combined Graduate Level] exam. Hundreds joined after the civil services exam...forest range officers, child development officers and food supply officers. Most of them are in the probationary stage of their jobs. They are set to lose their jobs unless they approach the court and get a stay against the decision,” an official said.
The protest against the alleged irregularities continued, with protesters pressing for a federal probe. The state government on Monday cancelled recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).
Chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC and over half a dozen exams, conceding to a key demand of the protesters even as this triggered a separate protest. Hundreds of candidates who cleared the now-cancelled JSSC-Combined Graduate Level Exam (JSSC-CGL) gathered at the state secretariat questioning the government’s decision.
The major exams TDPL conducted and have been cancelled include one for non-teaching posts in universities and the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2025 (regular and backlog). Most of these exams are at different stages of the recruitment process.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishal Kant
Stationed in Ranchi, Vishal is heading the Jharkhand Bureau of Hindustan Times since November 2017. Besides leading the reporting team, Vishal tracks and writes on developments related to the state politics, economy and policy matters in Jharkhand. Prior to his current assignment, Vishal used to work in New Delhi after graduating from the University of Delhi. Vishal joined HT in the rank of Assistant Editor in August 2015 and was part of the Delhi Metro Bureau, covering a host of issues in the City-state including politics, policy---especially those related to urban traffic & transport infrastructure and railways. A native of Palamu district in Jharkhand, Vishal started his two-decade long career in the mainstream media in 2006. During this period, he has has worked in different capacity with a number of national media houses including the Financial Chronicle, India Today, Deccan Herald and The Hindu, before moving to the Hindustan Times. He holds the experience of having worked in three major mediums of mass communication--Print, Electronic and Digital. He is a proud father of two daughters.Read More