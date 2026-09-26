Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India chase medal rush with marathon, kabaddi finals and athletics in spotlight
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India begin Day 8 of the Asian Games with medals in sight across athletics, archery, badminton, boxing and hockey, with several events entering decisive stages as the medal race gather pace in Japan.
- 18 Mins agoIndians pick up momentum in marathon!
- 21 Mins agoArchery begins!
- 31 Mins agoIndia sixth and 10th in marathon at the moment!
- 49 Mins agoAction begins for India in Surfing and Marathon
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoCheck Day 8 Full Schedule of India!
- 11:03 PM IST, Sept 25Plenty of medals on offer for India today
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India return for another packed day at the Asian Games 2026 with the medal race gathering pace and several key events commanding attention on Day 8. Athletics will once again be central to India's campaign, with the marathon and a busy programme of track and field action, while the country's archers begin their push across the recurve and compound events. Badminton, boxing and hockey will add further intrigue as Indian athletes look to progress deeper into their respective competitions. With qualification rounds capable of quickly turning into medal opportunities and several disciplines entering decisive phases. Today promises another long and potentially rewarding day for the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya....Read More
Indians pick up momentum in marathon!
After 10km, Sawan Barwal has moved up to fourth place with a timing of 31:28, while Kartik Karkera has also climbed the standings to sixth with 31:29 in the men’s marathon final.
Archery begins!
Archery action has now begun for India on Day 8, with Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and other Indian archers taking part in the recurve and compound individual and team qualification events.
India sixth and 10th in marathon at the moment!
After the opening 5km, Sawan Barwal is in sixth place with a timing of 15:28, while Kartik Karkera is currently 10th with a timing of 15:29 in the men’s marathon final.
Action begins for India in Surfing and Marathon
Day 8 of the Asian Games has begun for India, with both surfing and athletics events now underway. Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu are in action in the men’s and women’s shortboard heats, while Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera have begun their men’s marathon final, with medals at stake.
Check Day 8 Full Schedule of India!
India schedule for Day 8
3:58 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats.
4:00 a.m.: Athletics - Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera in men's marathon final (medal event).
4:30 a.m.: Archery - Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others in recurve and compound individual and team events qualification.
5:30 a.m.: Athletics - Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 100m heat 1.
5:43 a.m.: Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon 100m heat 2.
6:00 a.m.: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in men's singles second round match.
6:00 a.m.: Equestrian - Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud in dressage second individual qualifier.
6:00 a.m.: Fencing- India vs Indonesia in women's foil team round of 16 match.
6:15 a.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon long jump.
6:30 a.m.: Table Tennis - Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3 match.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final.
6:30 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Harshwardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m semifinal 1.
6:45 a.m.: Esports - Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal match.
6:50 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar in men's kayak double 500m semifinal 1.
7:00 a.m.: Fencing- India vs Philippines in men's sabre team round of 16 match.
7:55 a.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon shot put.
8:15 a.m.: Athletics - Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump qualification A and B.
8:20 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in mixed canoe double 500 final (medal event).
8:30 a.m.: Squash - Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinal.
8:32 a.m.: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in men's 200 heats.
9:30 a.m.: Kabaddi - India vs Iran in women's final (medal event).
9:30 a.m.: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final (if they qualify).
10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.
10:35 a.m.: Squash - Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in women's singles semifinal.
10:45 a.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout.
10:45 a.m.: Esports - India vs Japan in Pokémon Unite in group match.
11:15 a.m.: Squash - Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in men's singles semifinal.
11:30 a.m.: Badminton - Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match.
12:30 p.m.: Badminton - Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match.
1:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Japan in men's Pool A match.
1:30 p.m.: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match.
2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout.
2:30 p.m.: Kabaddi - India vs Iran in men's final (medal event).
2:30 p.m.: Badminton - Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto-Yuki Fukushima of Japan women's doubles second round match.
2:35 p.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon high jump.
4:04 p.m.: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heats.
4:12 p.m.: Athletics - Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles heats.
4:30 p.m.: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh in men's shot put final (medal event).
4:33 p.m.: Athletics - Harita Bhadra in women's 200m heats.
4:41 p.m.: Athletics - Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m heats.
5:05 p.m.: Athletics - Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in men's triple jump (medal event).
5:21 p.m.: Athletics - Yoonus Shah in men's 1500m heats.
5:31 p.m.: Athletics - Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m heats.
5:50 p.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 400m heats.
6:15 p.m.: Athletics - Prachi and Kiran in women's 400m final (medal event).
6:33 p.m.: Athletics - Vishal TK in men's 400m final (medal event).
6:45 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja and Parul Chaudhary in women's 1500m final (medal event).
Plenty of medals on offer for India today
Day 8 brings a packed medal programme for India, beginning with Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera in the men's marathon. Shooting and canoe sprint follow before both kabaddi teams face Iran in gold-medal clashes. The evening could be crucial, with Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Praveen Chithravel, Kiran Pahal, Vishal TK, Parul Chaudhary and others chasing athletics medal.