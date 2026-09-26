Asian Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE Updates: India chase medal rush with marathon, kabaddi finals and athletics in spotlight

India schedule for Day 8

3:58 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats.

4:00 a.m.: Athletics - Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera in men's marathon final (medal event).

4:30 a.m.: Archery - Dhirag Bommadevara, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and others in recurve and compound individual and team events qualification.

5:30 a.m.: Athletics - Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 100m heat 1.

5:43 a.m.: Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon 100m heat 2.

6:00 a.m.: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in men's singles second round match.

6:00 a.m.: Equestrian - Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Shruti Vora and Jai Sud in dressage second individual qualifier.

6:00 a.m.: Fencing- India vs Indonesia in women's foil team round of 16 match.

6:15 a.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon long jump.

6:30 a.m.: Table Tennis - Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3 match.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final.

6:30 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Harshwardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m semifinal 1.

6:45 a.m.: Esports - Paritosh vs Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal match.

6:50 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar in men's kayak double 500m semifinal 1.

7:00 a.m.: Fencing- India vs Philippines in men's sabre team round of 16 match.

7:55 a.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon shot put.

8:15 a.m.: Athletics - Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump qualification A and B.

8:20 a.m.: Canoe Sprint - Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam in mixed canoe double 500 final (medal event).

8:30 a.m.: Squash - Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong in mixed doubles semifinal.

8:32 a.m.: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in men's 200 heats.

9:30 a.m.: Kabaddi - India vs Iran in women's final (medal event).

9:30 a.m.: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final (if they qualify).

10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.

10:35 a.m.: Squash - Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe of Japan in women's singles semifinal.

10:45 a.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout.

10:45 a.m.: Esports - India vs Japan in Pokémon Unite in group match.

11:15 a.m.: Squash - Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan of Pakistan in men's singles semifinal.

11:30 a.m.: Badminton - Unnati Hooda vs Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match.

12:30 p.m.: Badminton - Ayush Shetty vs Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match.

1:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Japan in men's Pool A match.

1:30 p.m.: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match.

2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout.

2:30 p.m.: Kabaddi - India vs Iran in men's final (medal event).

2:30 p.m.: Badminton - Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Mayu Matsumoto-Yuki Fukushima of Japan women's doubles second round match.

2:35 p.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon high jump.

4:04 p.m.: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heats.

4:12 p.m.: Athletics - Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles heats.

4:30 p.m.: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh in men's shot put final (medal event).

4:33 p.m.: Athletics - Harita Bhadra in women's 200m heats.

4:41 p.m.: Athletics - Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m heats.

5:05 p.m.: Athletics - Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in men's triple jump (medal event).

5:21 p.m.: Athletics - Yoonus Shah in men's 1500m heats.

5:31 p.m.: Athletics - Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m heats.

5:50 p.m.: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 400m heats.

6:15 p.m.: Athletics - Prachi and Kiran in women's 400m final (medal event).

6:33 p.m.: Athletics - Vishal TK in men's 400m final (medal event).

6:45 p.m.: Athletics - Pooja and Parul Chaudhary in women's 1500m final (medal event).