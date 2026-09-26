Pisces Horoscope Today, 26 September, 2026: Your mood may shape more of your day than you expect today

This day feels personal, noticeable and emotionally immediate, so your mood, energy and responses may shape everything else more than usual. The Moon remains in Pisces in your first house, so your feelings, body rhythm, appearance, confidence and general pace set the tone. It may be important to stay centered before reacting to people or demands.
You may feel a sense of fulfillment when tasks reflect your own priorities rather than someone else’s agenda. There is support for putting yourself forward gently, updating a plan, speaking to a superior or handling an important meeting with calm confidence. If you have been waiting for the right day to restart a routine, reconnect with a study goal or organize your week, this may be helpful.
Saturn in Pisces in your first house continues its slow transit, adding seriousness, responsibility and a need to conserve energy, so move steadily and do not expect instant ease. Rahu in Aquarius in your twelfth house and Ketu in Leo in your sixth house may disturb rest and make work rhythms uneven, so be patient with fatigue and avoid overanalyzing delays.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
You are likely to be more responsive, and others may notice your presence strongly today. If you are married or committed, cooperation may improve when you make room for small practical kindnesses, not just emotional discussion. A partner may value your willingness to listen and adjust.
If you are single, a conversation through relatives, neighbors or familiar circles may open an interesting possibility, but treat it as an introduction or commitment discussion rather than a fixed outcome. Existing relationships benefit from simple honesty about schedules, expectations and mood. Mercury supports clear one-to-one conversation, so misunderstandings may be reduced if you say what you mean without becoming overly sensitive to every word in return.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Students can concentrate sincerely today, especially when they begin early and stay consistent instead of studying in emotional bursts. Revision, writing work and subjects that require reflection are especially well placed. In career matters, confidence helps, but steadiness matters even more.
If you are in service, a superior may notice your careful work, responsible tone or willingness to cooperate. Businesspeople can move through client discussions, planning and financial decisions with more assurance than usual, but daily discipline remains essential. Use the day to respond to messages, close loops and present your work clearly. If you are juggling multiple tasks, prioritize the one that directly affects results or reputation. Quiet efficiency can bring more appreciation than trying to impress everyone at once.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Money can be handled well today if you stay practical and avoid mood-based spending. Business or work-related income may feel encouraging, but do not let confidence turn into carelessness. Keep a close watch on online payments, subscriptions and small discretionary purchases that slip through unnoticed.
If a family member brings up a shared expense or household contribution, respond clearly and keep the arrangement simple. This is a suitable day for organizing accounts, updating records and making one sensible purchase that supports work or study. Measured confidence is more useful than financial display.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may fluctuate according to your emotional environment, so protect your rhythm. Eat on time, step away from draining conversations when possible and give yourself extra space if you feel mentally crowded. Sleep and recovery deserve attention, especially if recent days have been busy or emotionally demanding.
Gentle movement, bathing, stretching and lighter evening food can help you feel more settled. You do not need a perfect routine today, only a kind and consistent one that brings your system back into balance.
Tip for the Day:
Set the tone early, and the rest of the day follows better.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More