HT Picks; New Reads

Of Yakshinis, yoginis and more On the reading list this week is an anthology that depicts the various forms of the Devi, a novel on travel and otherness, and one of the earliest records of the Partition in Delhi. (Amit Sharma)

480pp, ₹599; Pan (An anthology that depicts the various forms of the Devi)

Drawing from myths, legends, folktales, local beliefs and retellings from the epics, 22 diverse voices breathe life into the stories of lesser-known celestial women -- Apsaras, Yakshinis, Gandharvis, Nagas, Yoginis and more. A list of writers including Anand Neelakantan, K Hari Kumar, Shinie Antony and Sunita Pant Bansal, among others, depict these varied forms of the Devi as powerful guardians of people, forests, mountains and river valleys, whose presence is part of the soil and spirit of the subcontinent.* Free floating through Paris

176pp, ₹599; Westland ( A meditative novel that looks at travel and otherness)

A meditative and fragmentary novel about a writer invited to a residency in Paris. There, he sublets an apartment in the Château Rouge area, which bears little resemblance to his idea of the city. The experience eventually leads him to a newly expansive attitude toward the city with his disquiet translating into a way of seeking and experiencing a truer, more unlikely Paris. Château Rouge floats freely through Paris, exploring tangents, diversions, side streets, and creeps into new spaces and remote angles, to open up fresh ground and appraise the city, the experience of travel, otherness — and the novel itself.* When the hungama began

150pp, ₹450; Women Unlimited (Perhaps the first record of the Partition as it was experienced in Delhi)