Harvest Moon 2026: Why astrologers say this Full Moon is a powerful time for manifestation work

The September Full Moon arrives in Aries on September 26, 2026, giving astrology followers a chance to focus on personal goals, action and fresh momentum. Celebrity astrologer Natasha Weber recently shared on Instagram why this full moon is one of the last Full Moons of the year for manifestation work. Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

What are the timings of the Full Harvest Moon in the US? The September Full Moon reaches its peak at 12:49 p.m. ET on September 26, according to Time and Date. For US readers, the timing varies by time zone as follows:

New York: September 26 at 12:49 p.m.

Los Angeles: 26 September at 9:49 a.m.

Also Read Why is the September full moon called the harvest moon? Know the timings in California, Utah, and Texas

Why does the Aries Full Moon matter in astrology? In astrology, Aries represents action, independence and initiative. Weber connects the Aries Full Moon with fire, movement and momentum and suggests focusing on one clear goal rather than trying to manifest several things at once.

The idea is simple. Choose one intention that you want to work toward before the end of the year, then give yourself a few quiet minutes to focus on it.

What is the Aries Full Moon manifestation ritual? The astrologer suggests lighting a candle and choosing one thing you want to call into your life before the year ends. Sit quietly and visualise that goal as though it has already happened. Picture the details and notice how you would feel once you reach it.

After your visualisation, Natasha suggests moving your body. You can take a brisk walk, dance, stretch or choose another form of physical movement.