Why is the September full moon called the harvest moon? Know the timings in California, Utah, and Texas

The September Full Moon will peak as the Harvest Moon on Saturday, September 26, 2026 in the US. The name does not simply come from the month. The Old Farmer’s Almanac defines the Harvest Moon as the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox. In 2026, the September Full Moon meets that definition. A Harvest Full Moon or the September Full Moon. (Photo by Katsumi Murouchi via Getty Images)

Why is it called the Harvest Moon? The name comes from the way the Moon rises around the start of fall. Near the autumnal equinox, the Moon rises only about 25 to 30 minutes later on successive evenings in much of the northern United States. That gave farmers extra moonlight after sunset, allowing them more time to gather crops before nightfall.

The September Full Moon can also appear warm and golden near the horizon. Space.com explains that Earth's atmosphere can give the Moon a yellow-orange appearance when it sits low in the sky. The Moon can also look larger near the horizon because of the Moon illusion.

When is the Harvest Moon 2026? The Full Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26, or 4:49 p.m. UTC. Since that happens during daylight across much of the US, you will want to watch the Moon around sunset instead. The Moon will look full for several evenings around the peak.

Also Read What day is the Harvest Moon in the US? Know the timings for California, New York, Connecticut, Florida and Michigan

Harvest Moon timings in California, Utah and Texas The exact peak happens at different local clock times because of US time zones.

California: 9:49 a.m. PDT on September 26

Utah: 10:49 a.m. MDT on September 26

Texas: 11:49 a.m. CDT on September 26

Time and date lists these local Full Moon times for Southern California, Salt Lake City and Commerce, Texas.

Also Read When is the full Moon in September 2026? What the Harvest Moon brings for US skywatchers

How does the autumn equinox connect to it? The 2026 autumnal equinox occurs on September 22 in the US. It marks the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The Harvest Moon follows just four days later, making the September Full Moon the one closest to the equinox.

Also Read September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significancex

September's Moon is not always the Harvest Moon The Harvest Moon can fall in September or October, depending on which Full Moon comes closest to the autumnal equinox. In 2026, September gets the title. The Old Farmer’s Almanac also notes that the September Full Moon can carry the traditional name Corn Moon.

What does the Harvest Moon mean in astrology? In astrology, a Full Moon represents a point of culmination and heightened awareness. Astrologers often use Full Moons to reflect on themes connected with the zodiac sign where the Moon appears.

For the September 26, 2026 Full Moon, the Moon falls in Aries, while the Sun sits opposite in Libra. Astrologically, this creates a theme around the balance between self and relationships.