Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology

The first day of fall is almost here, bringing shorter days, cooler evenings and the start of a new season across the US. But if you follow astrology, the September equinox also marks an important point in the zodiac calendar. Autumn Equinox date, timings and astrological significance. (Pexels)

Astrologically, the date has another meaning. The Sun moves into Libra, the seventh sign of the zodiac. Astrologer and tarot reader Theresa Reed, writing for The Old Farmer's Almanac, connects the fall equinox with Libra's themes of balance, fairness and finding a middle ground.

When is the Autumn Equinox 2026 in the US? The Autumn Equinox 2026 arrives on Tuesday, September 22, marking the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, here are the key details:

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Time: 8:04 p.m. EDT

Season: Fall begins in the Northern Hemisphere

After the September equinox, days gradually become shorter and nights longer across the Northern Hemisphere as the region moves toward winter.

What does the autumn equinox mean in astrology? In Western astrology, the four seasonal turning points are connected with four cardinal signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn.

According to the US-based astrologer, Theresa Reed, the cardinal signs mark the beginning of a season. Aries is connected with spring, Cancer with summer, Libra with fall and Capricorn with winter.

That makes the September equinox the beginning of Libra season.

The symbolism is different from the fresh-start energy associated with Aries in spring. Reed describes the fall equinox as a time for rebalancing. Libra, represented by the Scales, is traditionally associated with fairness, harmony and considering different points of view.

Why does the Libra season start at the autumn equinox? The connection comes from the position of the Sun in the zodiac.

At the September equinox, the Sun enters 0 degrees Libra in Western astrology. This is why the date marks the beginning of Libra season and serves as one of the major turning points in the astrological year.

The astrologer writes to The Old Farmer's Almanac that Libra is an intellectual air sign that values fairness and likes to consider different sides of an issue. Its association with the Scales also reflects the sign's traditional connection with balance and justice.

That does not mean every Libra, or every person, will suddenly behave differently on September 22, because these are based on astrological assumptions rather than scientific explanations.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know

What does the Autumn Equinox mean for your life? The fall equinox to review the goals you may have set around the spring equinox.

That can be a practical exercise. Think about the plans you made earlier in the year. Which ones are working? Which ones need to change? Are there goals you no longer care about? Are there new priorities that deserve your attention?

You can also look at your daily routine. Maybe work has taken up too much of your time. Perhaps you have neglected friendships, family, rest or hobbies. The equinox can become a simple reminder to check whether one part of your life is taking more energy than it should.

What are the four cardinal signs in astrology? The Autumn Equinox is part of a larger pattern in Western astrology.

Aries begins spring, Cancer begins summer, Libra begins fall, and Capricorn begins winter. These four signs are called cardinal signs because they mark the start of each season.

Theresa Reed writes in the Old Farmer's Alamanc that the cardinal signs share a connection with beginnings, even though each has a different style.

For Libra, that beginning comes with the arrival of fall. The emphasis shifts toward balance, relationships, fairness and reviewing what may have become uneven. That makes the September equinox less about predicting the future and more about taking stock.

Disclaimer: This story presents Theresa Reed's interpretation of the Autumn Equinox as published in The Old Farmer's Almanac and does not claim that these themes will happen to zodiac signs.