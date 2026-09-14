The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know

The Fall season brings more than cooler weather and changing leaves. For astrology followers, the September or the Autimn equinox also marks an important shift in the zodiac sign. HT Image

In a recent article, the Old Farmer’s Almanac connects the autumnal equinox with astrology, giving the first day of fall a symbolic meaning beyond the change in seasons.

Also Read The Old Farmer's Almanac has a fall forecast. Astrology has a different outlook for the season

When is the September Equinox in 2026? In 2026, the autumnal equinox arrives on September 22 at 8:04 p.m. EDT in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Fall equinox happens when the Sun crosses the celestial equator as it moves from north to south. Around this time, daylight and nighttime are nearly equal, though they are not exactly the same length everywhere.

After the equinox, nights gradually become longer and days shorter across the Northern Hemisphere. So, what does the fall equinox mean for you if you follow Western astrology?

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls September’s full Moon a Harvest Moon. Know what it means spiritually?

What does the September equinox mean in astrology? In Western astrology, the equinox marks the beginning of Libra season.

Libra is represented by the scales, a symbol closely linked with balance and fairness. The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes Libra as a sign associated with diplomacy, harmony and creating balanced connections.

That makes the fall equinox a natural point for reflection. You can ask yourself where your life feels balanced and where it does not. Are you giving too much time to work? Are your relationships getting enough attention? Have you been putting your own needs aside?

Astrology does not predict that you will suddenly make these changes. Instead, you can use the symbolism as a prompt to pause and reassess.

When is the Libra season in 2026? Libra season from September 23 to October 22 in 2026. The exact transition can vary slightly because the Sun does not move through each zodiac sign according to a perfectly fixed calendar schedule.

Libra is traditionally associated with relationships, fairness, beauty and cooperation. That gives you a useful theme for the weeks ahead balance.

Also Read Western astrology says this September 2026 event could affect love and relationships, according to an astrologer

What does Libra mean for love and relationships? If you follow astrology for relationship guidance, Libra season puts partnership themes in the spotlight. You may find this a useful time to think about whether you and your partner share responsibilities fairly or whether one person has been carrying too much.

You can also use this period to have conversations you have been postponing.

How can you use the fall equinox for a fresh start? Take a few minutes to look at the areas of your life that feel crowded or neglected. Write down what you want to keep, what you want to change and where you need more balance.

You can also spend time outdoors and notice the seasonal shift around you. The equinox is an astronomical event, while its meaning in astrology comes from a symbolic tradition.