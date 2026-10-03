India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: IND aim to defend gold and seal LA; kick-off in 15 minutes
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: Harmanpreet Singh's team aims to seal qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
- 5 Mins agoThat semifinal, whoa!
- 6 Mins agoSome more pointers from him
- 7 Mins agoHere is the preview by our hockey correspondent Sandip Sikdar!
- 12 Mins agoIndia's start list
- 26 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: The Indian men's team will look to follow in the footsteps of the women's team and bring a gold medal for hockey at the 2026 Asian Games. On Friday, the women's team defeated China to win a gold after 44 years and seal a place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and now the men's team has a chance to do the same against Malaysia on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh's team go into the contest as the favourites, and it would be a massive upset if Malaysia were to upstage them. ...Read More
India booked their place in the final with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Pakistan. On the other hand, Malaysia secured their place in the gold-medal match with a 2-1 win over South Korea.
That semifinal, whoa!
Both teams have survived gruelling, high-pressure semi-final tests. India looked imperious early on against arch-rivals Pakistan, racing to a 3-0 lead before allowing their opponents to claw back and level the match. It took a dramatic, last-minute strike from forward Abhishek to seal a 4-3 victory and avoid a shootout.
Malaysia, similarly tested, held their nerve against South Korea, grinding out a 2-1 victory that underscored their composure in fine-margin encounters.
World No.12 Malaysia — the highest-ranked Asian side behind India — present a formidable tactical challenge. Known as a tenacious unit, they seamlessly shift between zonal and man-to-man marking
Some more pointers from him
Beyond continental supremacy, this final gives an automatic qualification spot for the 2028 Olympics. For defending champions India, victory would secure successive Asian Games gold medals for the first time in the country’s rich hockey history. Standing in their way is an unbeaten Malaysia desperate to claim their first Asiad title
Here is the preview by our hockey correspondent Sandip Sikdar!
Everything you need to know.
India's start list and subs
Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera, Rajinder Singh
Substitutes: Dipreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Mohith Sashikumar, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men's hockey final between India and Malaysia. A spot in the Los Angeles Olympics is at stake. Can men follow in the footsteps of the women? Stay tuned for more.