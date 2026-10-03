India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates, Asian Games Final: IND aim to defend gold and seal LA; kick-off in 15 minutes

Both teams have survived gruelling, high-pressure semi-final tests. India looked imperious early on against arch-rivals Pakistan, racing to a 3-0 lead before allowing their opponents to claw back and level the match. It took a dramatic, last-minute strike from forward Abhishek to seal a 4-3 victory and avoid a shootout.

Malaysia, similarly tested, held their nerve against South Korea, grinding out a 2-1 victory that underscored their composure in fine-margin encounters.

World No.12 Malaysia — the highest-ranked Asian side behind India — present a formidable tactical challenge. Known as a tenacious unit, they seamlessly shift between zonal and man-to-man marking