Asian Games 2026 Day 15 LIVE updates: Kumkum Mahod storms into final; eyes historic gold
Asian Games 2026 Day 15 LIVE updates: Catch the latest India-related updates from the last day of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
- 6 Mins agoKumkum Mahod into the final!!
- 11 Mins agoKumkum Mahod begins semi-final
- 26 Mins agoPranavi Urs loses gold medal spot
- 37 Mins agoKumkum Mahod's semi-final opponent revealed
- 54 Mins agoKashish Malik bows out
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoKumkum through to semi-final!!
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoKumkum leads after three sets
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoArchery to bring more medals?
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoPranavi Urs in gold medal spot
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoHere's the day's schedule
- 7:09 PM IST, Oct 2Hello and welcome
Asian Games 2026 Day 15 LIVE updates: Finally, the final day of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is here today. The penultimate day of the Games was the most successful for the Indian contingent, having won six gold medals. The Indian women’s hockey gold after 44 years highlighted the day, it has to be said....Read More
Today, there are a lot of wrestling events. In light of India’s traditional dominance in the sport, there should a few gold medals for the country for sure. Then there is archery to look forward to. But the biggest focus will be on the India-Pakistan cricket match for the gold medal. Similarly, the India-Malaysia hockey gold medal match will catch a lot of attention. Don’t want to jinx it, but we can have an even bigger day today. India at present are fifth on the medal tally with 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze.
Kumkum Mahod into the final!!
Kumkum Mahod has beaten Zhu Jingyi of China in the semi-final by a margin of 6-3. With this win, she has reached the final of the individual women's recurve arcery event. She is now the first Indian woman to do so. A historic moment for the 17-year-old.
Kumkum Mahod begins semi-final
Kumkum Mahod has begun her semi-final campaign against Zhu Jingyi. She started off in spectacular fashion, but slightly lost her momentum. She is now drawing 3-3 with her opponent.
Golf: Pranavi Urs loses gold medal spot
Pranavi Urs has not had a great start to the final round of the women;s individual strokeplay event in golf. She lost her comfortable lead in the final round. China's Yin Ruoning is playing brilliantly and has overtaken her in the gold medal spot. Pranavi is now in silver medal place. The race for the gold is still very tight.
Kumkum Mahod's semi-final opponent revealed
Kumkum Mahod will be high on confidence after beating the reigning Olympic champion in the quarter-final of the women's recurve archery event at the Asian Games 2026. In the semi-final, she will face Zhu Jingyi of China. Two more wins, and the 17-year-old will take home her second Asian Games 2026 gold medal.
Taekwondo: Kashish Malik bows out
Kashish Malik has bowed out of the women's 56kg Round of 16 event at the Asian Games 2026 in taekwondo. She was defeated by Kim Yujin of South Korea in this round. Jyoti Yadav now remains India's only hope in the sport as she gets ready for her Round of 16 match.
Kumkum through to semi-final!!
Kumkum Mahod continues her impressive showing at the Asian Games. She faced a tough test in the quarter-final against Chaeyong Kang of South Korea, the reigning Olympic champion and top-seed. She passed this test with flying colours winning the match by 6-4, and qualifying foe the semi-final.
Kumkum leads after three sets
In the women's recurve archery individual quarter-final, Kumkum Mahod is putting on a brilliant show against the South Korean. She has won two of the first three sets, with a lead of 4-2. One more set, and she will advance to the semi-final.
Archery to bring more medals?
After winning three medals including one historic gold in recurve archery, India look set to win more medals in the sport on the final day of their campaign at the Asian Games 2026. In the women's individual recurve quarter-final, Kumkum Mahod is taking on South Korea's Chaeyong Kang. Kumkum was part of the women's team that won a historic gold medal on October 2. Can she win another gold here today?
Golf: Pranavi Urs in gold medal spot
After the first two rounds of the women's individual strokeplay event, Pranavi Urs remains on the top spot among all the other golfers. Tied with China's Ruoning Yin on -14, the golfer might just make headlines as she is in the pole position to win one of the most unlikely gold medals for India at Aichi-Nagoya.
Here's the day's schedule
2:40 a.m. onwards: Golf - Pranavi Urs (4:24 a.m), Aditi Ashok (3:24 a.m.) and Diksha Dagar (3:13 a.m.) in women's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.
4:45 a.m. onwards: Golf - Veer Ahlawat (6:51 a.m.), Saptak Talwar (6:40 a.m.) and Yuvraj Sandhu (5:51 a.m.) in men's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.
5:30 a.m.: Archery - Kumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in recurve women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if she qualifies).
5:42 a.m. onwards: Taekwondo - Kashish Malik in women's 57kg and Jyoti Yadav in women's 67kg round of 16 bouts, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal bouts (if they qualify).
6:20 a.m.: Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore in women's 5th-8th place match.
7:10 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma in girls dinghy final races; Katya Ida Coelho in women's windsurfing final races.
7:23 a.m.: Wrestling - Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia in men's freestyle 74kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).
7:25 a.m.: Wrestling - Deepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou of China in men's freestyle 97kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).
7:53 a.m.: Wrestling - Manisha vs Youngjin Kwon of South Korea in women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).
8:08 a.m.: Wrestling - Antim vs Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan in women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if she qualifies).
8:29 a.m.: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat vs TBD. in men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).
9:30 a.m.: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).
9:30 a.m.: Volleyball - Inda vs Thailand in men's 5th-6th place match.
10:00 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Pakistan in men's gold medal match.
10:15 a.m.: Archery - Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji of Bhutan in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).
3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Malaysia in men's gold medal match.
Hello and welcome!
To our final-day coverage of the 2026 Asian Games. India have a great opportunity to bolster their medal tally today. Stay tuned to keep abreast of all the happenings in Japan.