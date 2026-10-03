Asian Games 2026 Day 15 LIVE updates: Kumkum Mahod storms into final; eyes historic gold

2:40 a.m. onwards: Golf - Pranavi Urs (4:24 a.m), Aditi Ashok (3:24 a.m.) and Diksha Dagar (3:13 a.m.) in women's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.

4:45 a.m. onwards: Golf - Veer Ahlawat (6:51 a.m.), Saptak Talwar (6:40 a.m.) and Yuvraj Sandhu (5:51 a.m.) in men's individual stroke play and team round 4 final day.

5:30 a.m.: Archery - Kumkum Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in recurve women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if she qualifies).

5:42 a.m. onwards: Taekwondo - Kashish Malik in women's 57kg and Jyoti Yadav in women's 67kg round of 16 bouts, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and medal bouts (if they qualify).

6:20 a.m.: Rugby Sevens - India vs Singapore in women's 5th-8th place match.

7:10 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma in girls dinghy final races; Katya Ida Coelho in women's windsurfing final races.

7:23 a.m.: Wrestling - Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia in men's freestyle 74kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

7:25 a.m.: Wrestling - Deepak Punia vs Junpeng Zhou of China in men's freestyle 97kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

7:53 a.m.: Wrestling - Manisha vs Youngjin Kwon of South Korea in women's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

8:08 a.m.: Wrestling - Antim vs Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan in women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if she qualifies).

8:29 a.m.: Wrestling - Aman Sehrawat vs TBD. in men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (if he qualifies).

9:30 a.m.: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).

9:30 a.m.: Volleyball - Inda vs Thailand in men's 5th-6th place match.

10:00 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Pakistan in men's gold medal match.

10:15 a.m.: Archery - Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji of Bhutan in recurve men's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, bronze medal and gold medal matches (if he qualifies).

3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Malaysia in men's gold medal match.