Why is Dylan Larkin not playing tonight vs Rangers? Is he injured? Latest as Wings center gets booed before season opener

Dylan Larkin is not playing for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers on Friday because of an upper-body injury. Dylan Larkin is out with an upper-body injury, while his recent situation with the Red Wings led to boos before Detroit’s season opener.. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The team placed Larkin on injured reserve before the season opener, ruling him out for at least the first two games of the 2026-27 season.

Larkin suffered the injury while working out away from the ice and has not played during training camp or the preseason. His absence comes during a tense period after he asked Detroit for a trade and lost the captaincy.

He was booed by some fans during pregame introductions at Little Caesars Arena.

Dylan Larkin injury: Why is he missing the Rangers game? Larkin injured his upper body during an off-ice workout before training camp began. The injury kept him from taking part in the start of camp and later ruled him out of the entire preseason.

The Red Wings initially did not give a clear return date. That changed on Thursday, when coach Todd McLellan said Larkin would miss both the opener against the Rangers and Sunday's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

McLellan said the team hopes Larkin can return for Detroit's third game, against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, October 6.

“He’s working with the training staff to push through,” McLellan said. “I’m hoping Game 3.”

Detroit officially placed Larkin on injured reserve retroactive to August 15 on October 2. The move confirmed that the 30-year-old center would not be available for the season opener.

Why was Dylan Larkin booed by Red Wings fans? Larkin's injury was not the reason for the angry reaction from some fans. The boos came amid the fallout from his offseason trade request.

Larkin asked the Red Wings to trade him after last season. The team later announced that he would no longer be captain, and Detroit entered the new season without a captain. Larkin addressed the trade request publicly in September but did not explain the private reasons behind it.

Before Friday's game, Larkin was in street clothes rather than the lineup. When his name was announced during the player introductions, fans at Little Caesars Arena responded with loud boos. The reaction was also discussed by fans during the game on social media.

Larkin had earlier acknowledged that his decision had consequences. “I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences, and I understand why that decision was made, and I'm going to be professional about it,” he said in September.

When could Dylan Larkin return for the Red Wings? The earliest scheduled opportunity for Larkin to return is Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. That would be Game 3 of Detroit's season.

The Red Wings have not said that he will definitely play that night. McLellan only said he was “hoping” Larkin could return for Game 3, so his status will depend on his recovery.

For now, Larkin's absence leaves Detroit without its No. 1 center for the opening two games. The injury is also separate from the trade situation, although both issues have followed him into the start of the new season.

The Red Wings began the 2026-27 season against the Rangers on October 2, followed by their home game against Winnipeg on October 4. Larkin's next possible appearance is October 6 against Ottawa.