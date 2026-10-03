Why is Dylan Larkin not playing tonight vs Rangers? Is he injured? Latest as Wings center gets booed before season opener
Dylan Larkin is out with an upper-body injury, while his recent situation with the Red Wings led to boos before Detroit’s season opener.
Dylan Larkin is not playing for the Detroit Red Wings against the New York Rangers on Friday because of an upper-body injury.
The team placed Larkin on injured reserve before the season opener, ruling him out for at least the first two games of the 2026-27 season.
Larkin suffered the injury while working out away from the ice and has not played during training camp or the preseason. His absence comes during a tense period after he asked Detroit for a trade and lost the captaincy.
He was booed by some fans during pregame introductions at Little Caesars Arena.
Dylan Larkin injury: Why is he missing the Rangers game?
Larkin injured his upper body during an off-ice workout before training camp began. The injury kept him from taking part in the start of camp and later ruled him out of the entire preseason.
The Red Wings initially did not give a clear return date. That changed on Thursday, when coach Todd McLellan said Larkin would miss both the opener against the Rangers and Sunday's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
McLellan said the team hopes Larkin can return for Detroit's third game, against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, October 6.
“He’s working with the training staff to push through,” McLellan said. “I’m hoping Game 3.”
Detroit officially placed Larkin on injured reserve retroactive to August 15 on October 2. The move confirmed that the 30-year-old center would not be available for the season opener.
Why was Dylan Larkin booed by Red Wings fans?
Larkin's injury was not the reason for the angry reaction from some fans. The boos came amid the fallout from his offseason trade request.
Larkin asked the Red Wings to trade him after last season. The team later announced that he would no longer be captain, and Detroit entered the new season without a captain. Larkin addressed the trade request publicly in September but did not explain the private reasons behind it.
Before Friday's game, Larkin was in street clothes rather than the lineup. When his name was announced during the player introductions, fans at Little Caesars Arena responded with loud boos. The reaction was also discussed by fans during the game on social media.
Larkin had earlier acknowledged that his decision had consequences. “I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences, and I understand why that decision was made, and I'm going to be professional about it,” he said in September.
When could Dylan Larkin return for the Red Wings?
The earliest scheduled opportunity for Larkin to return is Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. That would be Game 3 of Detroit's season.
The Red Wings have not said that he will definitely play that night. McLellan only said he was “hoping” Larkin could return for Game 3, so his status will depend on his recovery.
For now, Larkin's absence leaves Detroit without its No. 1 center for the opening two games. The injury is also separate from the trade situation, although both issues have followed him into the start of the new season.
The Red Wings began the 2026-27 season against the Rangers on October 2, followed by their home game against Winnipeg on October 4. Larkin's next possible appearance is October 6 against Ottawa.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More