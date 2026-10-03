Owen Coyne cause of death: What happened to Marblehead High School football captain? Tributes pour in

The Marblehead, Massachusetts, community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Owen Coyne, a senior at Marblehead High School and captain of the football team, passed away on Friday, according to a news release by Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John Robidoux. Owen Coyne, a senior and football captain at Marblehead High School, has passed away. (Unsplash)

Owen Coyne cause of death revealed? Coyne died of a sudden hemorrhage that was not caused by impact, per the Marblehead Current.

Football game cancelled The team's game against Danvers, which was originally set for Friday night, has been officially cancelled.

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School and family's statement Coyne's parents and siblings released a statement that was sent out to the Marblehead community. Robidoux shared the statement, saying in part:

“It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we share that our beloved Owen has passed away. There are simply no words for the loss of a child, a brother, a captain, a teammate, a friend, and a young man who is so deeply loved by so many. Owen brought so much joy, laughter and light into the lives of those who knew him, and the impact he made will remain with us forever.”

The statement by the family, as per NBC Boston,

It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we share that our beloved Owen has passed away.

There are sirnply no words for the loss ofa child, a brother, a captain, a teammate, a friend, and a young

man who is so deeply loved by so many. Owen brought so much joy, laughter and light into the lives of

those who knew him, and the impact he made will remain with us forever.

Our family is incredibly grateful for the extraordinary love, prayers, and support that have surrounded

Owen and all of us throughout these past days. As we try to navigate this unimaginable loss, we ask that

you continue to hold Owen close in your hearts and surround all those who loved him, especially his

friends and classmates, with the same love and compassion you have shown our family.

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