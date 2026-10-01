World Cup 2027 schedule reveal LIVE updates: India's road through Africa takes shape as ICC unveils full itinerary
World Cup 2027 schedule LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates as ICC reveals the fixtures, groups, venues, dates and knockout path for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
World Cup 2027 schedule LIVE updates: So, the countdown to the ODI World Cup 2027 officially begins today. The road to the marquee tournament is all set to take shape. The ICC will unveil the full schedule in Cape Town, revealing each team's route through a tournament that returns to African soil after 24 years. Notably, three countries will host the 2027 edition: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia....Read More
There is plenty at stake today than just dates on a calendar: the groups, the marquee fixtures, the distribution of matches across the 12 venues and the hosts for the knockout games. Plenty that can define a 57-match World Cup, unlike its previous editions. With 14 teams, a new three-stage structure and Australia as the defending champions, it is time to start marking the important dates on your calendar. Follow all the major announcements and fixtures here as they are revealed.
How World Cup 2027 will be different?
The 2027 edition of the World Cup will be markedly different from its previous editions. First of all, the field expands this time from 10 teams to 14 teams; next, the single-league format disappears. There will be a preliminary Super Series that will reduce the number of competitors to 12, followed by two groups of six and then a Super 7 round. Four teams go through to the semis from the Super 7.
The format is rigorous and looks designed to award consistency across multiple rounds.
ICC set to announce the schedule for ODI World Cup 2027
Hell and welcome!!!!! The countdown to next year's biggest cricketing event will officially start tonight. All eyes now turn to Cape Town, as ICC is set to launch the complete schedule for the marquee tournament. The tournament in itself holds a lot of intrigue as comes with a revamped 14-team format. So folks get ready to find out some major answers around the tournament.