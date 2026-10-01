World Cup 2027 schedule reveal LIVE updates: India's road through Africa takes shape as ICC unveils full itinerary

The 2027 edition of the World Cup will be markedly different from its previous editions. First of all, the field expands this time from 10 teams to 14 teams; next, the single-league format disappears. There will be a preliminary Super Series that will reduce the number of competitors to 12, followed by two groups of six and then a Super 7 round. Four teams go through to the semis from the Super 7.

The format is rigorous and looks designed to award consistency across multiple rounds.