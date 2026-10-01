Prasidh Krishna ruled out of final ODI against West Indies; Washington Sundar to miss T20Is to prepare for New Zealand Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will miss the third and final ODI against the West Indies after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Anshul Kamboj in the squad, and the pacer will link up with the team in Chandigarh ahead of the final ODI on Saturday, October 3. Prasidh bowled just five overs in the second ODI on Thursday in Guwahati before walking back to the dressing room. He leaked 45 runs and scalped just one wicket. The team management doesn't want to take any risks with Prasidh. (ANI Pic Service)

The team management doesn't want to take any risks with Prasidh, considering he's set to board the flight for the two Tests against New Zealand in November. Moreover, the Senior Selection Committee withdrew Washington Sundar from the T20I squad for the upcoming five matches against the West Indies, a decision taken in consultation with the team management. The call was made in view of the November Tests against New Zealand. Naman Dhir will take his place in the T20I squad.

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“With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series,” the BCCI stated in the official release.

India seal series against the Windies India registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over the West Indies, chasing down 406 with Shubman Gill scoring a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting his 35th ton. With this victory, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After the final ODI, the two teams will square off in five T20Is, beginning October 6.

The injury to Prasidh comes as a massive blow, and he's the latest addition to the ever-growing injury list in Indian cricket. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) has come under heavy criticism for not doing enough. Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana remain on the sidelines. Especially Hardik, he is yet to play a game for the Men in Blue since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India’s updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir