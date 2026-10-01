‘If your salary is less than ₹1 lakh, don’t come to Bangalore’: 9-to-5 employee’s advice

A Bengaluru-based professional has expressed frustration at the city’s high cost of living and heavy commercialization, saying that every activity requires money. Shivank Goel advised other salaried professionals to stay away from Bengaluru if they earn less than ₹1 lakh per month. A Bengaluru man voiced frustration at the city's high cost, traffic and other issues. (Representational image generated using AI)

In an Instagram video shared yesterday, Goel claimed that even ₹12 lakh per annum feels like ₹4 LPA in the Silicon Valley of India, thanks to lack of affordable and free recreational options.

(Also read: Bengaluru couple spending ₹1.3 lakh/month moves to Goa: ‘We might get a lot of hate for this’)

‘Overspending and cafe culture’ Goel, a content creator and product manager at an MNC in Bengaluru, went on to list the various ways in which Bengaluru residents are forced to spend money every day.

First, he noted how there is little to do in the city except meet people and eat at fancy places.

“If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn't come to Bangalore. Because the definition of fun here is overspending and cafe culture. Every event is ticketed, and every hobby is a subscription,” he said.

On the over-commercialization of Bengaluru Next, the content creator—whose Instagram bio describes him as a 9-to-5 employee—noted how rent and security deposits are inflated in Bangalore. Paying ₹2 lakh as security deposit on a rental flat is normalized, he said, as is paying ₹600 for a short cab ride.

(Also read: Earning ₹1.8 lakh monthly in Bengaluru, Gen Z ‘gets humbled’ by ₹1.3 crore flat prices)

“Paying a ₹2 lakh security deposit is normal without anyone questioning it, as is paying ₹600 for a 5 km cab ride where you spend an hour stuck in traffic,” Goel noted.

“The city is so commercialized that a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA, and stepping out of your home is just one long bill,” he added.