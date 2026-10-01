Who is Chase Layne Patin, where is he now? Channelview shooting suspect shot deputy, stole cop car - latest update

Chase Layne Patin was identified as the suspect in the Channelview shooting . A Harris County deputy was shot in the census-designated place in Texas on September 30. He reportedly made off in a patrol car. The Harris County Sheriff's Office put out a wanted poster for Patin amid an ongoing search for him.

“This is the person we are looking for in connection with the shooting of the HCSO deputy in the 1100 block of Bayou near the East Freeway in East Harris County,” they wrote.

Who is Chase Layne Patin? Not much is known about Patin. He's been described as a white male with a black cap and gray shirt. The photo showed him sporting a dark beard. Patin has dark hair and eyes, the photo shared by cops showed. Patin is considered armed and dangerous as per a KPRC2 report.

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The report further noted that Patin was about 5 foot 7 inches tall and was seen wearing black shorts. Some reports have described him as a 25-year-old but this remains unverified.

Authorities have advised that Patin should not be approached if people spot him. They have been advised to call the cops.

Where is Chase Layne Patin now? Latest update The hunt remains on for Patin, but reports have indicated that the patrol car he stole was found near Dell Dale and the East Freeway. However, Patin was not in the vehicle and cops are actively searching for him.

Channelview shooting: What happened? The Harris County deputy was reportedly responding to a family disturbance at which point he was shot. The bullet struck the lower part of the deputy's body. The cop has not been identified yet, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared he's in the hospital and in ‘fair condition’, the local news report further said.

The Channelview Schoold District also put out a message amid the manhunt. “We are aware of a safety incident that occurred in Channelview this evening. Law enforcement has asked residents to stay inside and avoid the area near Channelview High School. We have partnered with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to allow them to use the outdoors of our facility to set up for their media press conference. Our district operations will operate as normal tomorrow morning, Thursday, October 1,” they shared, as per locals.

The news of the shooting and manhunt sparked fears among locals. One commented “I hear helicopter,” amid reports of air support aiding in the search for Patin. Another noted that Flock cameras might help find the suspect.

Yet another remarked “Prayers for the deputy, his family and the department.”