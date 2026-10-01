St. Louis Park shooting: What happened near Highway 100 in Minnesota? Here’s what we know

Initial reports emerged shortly after 6 pm local time. CrimeWatchMpls on X, which monitors emergency dispatches,reported that approximately six shots were fired near Highway 7 and that at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the St. Louis Park Police Department is leading the investigation.

According to social media reports, a car was shot at 6 times around 6 pm on the highway. However, officials have not confirmed the same at the time of reporting.

A shooting investigation in St. Louis Park, Minnesota , forced authorities to close a stretch of southbound Highway 100 on Wednesday, Fox News reported. Authorities shut down the highway between Highway 7 and Excelsior Boulevard as investigators worked at the scene. Officials have confirmed the investigation but have released few details about what led to the gunfire.

A later dispatch update shared by the same account claimed a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Those details have not been independently confirmed by police.

The social media account also claimed that the officials found two different calibers of shell casings in the scene. It further claimed one vehicle may have followed another from the Interstate 94/694 area before shots were fired on Highway 100.

According to the Fox News, the police department believes the shooting “appears to be between occupants of multiple vehicles.”

Also read: Who is Marvin Grant? Mnhunt underway for Manassas shooting suspect as 3 injured, schools alerted

Investigation underway as authorities seek answers Officials have not disclosed what sparked the shooting or whether it was a targeted incident or a random act of violence. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed only that St. Louis Park police are handling the investigation.

Highway closures remained in effect while officers documented evidence and examined the area. A user on X wrote, “Stay away from HWY 100. Southbound. Minnetonka to Edina Minnesota.” In a subsequent post the user wrote, “This the craziness I drove past in the opposite direction.”

According to CrimeWatchMpls, it is an active investigation of the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952.924.2600 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1.800.222.8477.