Is TikTok down? Users report glitches with platform amid widespread outage; ‘lagging’
Thousands of US-based TikTok users reported severe lagging and glitches Wednesday night, with Down Detector logging over 2,500 complaints.
Thousands of users of the social media platform TikTok in the United States that the platform was glitching on Wednesday night.
On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 2500 users are reporting problems with TikTok. Most users say that the platform was lagging severely while scrolling.
As of 8:35pm ET, 2679 users have reported problems with TikTok on Down Detector. 77% of the reported issues were about the TikTok app. 11% said they faced problems with their feed and timeline, while 7% said they had trouble logging in.
By 8:55 pm EDT, however, the number of outage reports on Down Detector had dropped to around 2500. As of this writing, TikTok has not issued a clarification on what caused the outage.
Also read: Who are Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon? TikTok couple arrested for Charleston arson - latest update
Users Complain About Outage On Social Media
Thousands of users took to social media to report the TikTok outage and to check if other people were reporting the same.
"Is everyone on TikTok down? Something is wrong with mine," wrote one.
"Tiktok down for me or all of you?" wrote another.
Also read: Trump vs CNN: What does the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger mean amid the feud? Key terms and what changes
"My TikTok was currently is broken it’s not letting me see my comments or repost and the likes on the fyp be at 0 but it’s working nowww," added one.
"tiktok is glitching and showing that every video on my fyp has zero likes and idk why but it’s irritating tf out of me for no reason????" complained one.
TikTok has a 170 million monthly active user base in the United States, according to DataRefs, making it one of the largest social media platforms in the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More