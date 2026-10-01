Is TikTok down? Users report glitches with platform amid widespread outage; ‘lagging’

As of 8:35pm ET, 2679 users have reported problems with TikTok on Down Detector. 77% of the reported issues were about the TikTok app. 11% said they faced problems with their feed and timeline, while 7% said they had trouble logging in.

On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 2500 users are reporting problems with TikTok. Most users say that the platform was lagging severely while scrolling.

Thousands of users of the social media platform TikTok in the United States that the platform was glitching on Wednesday night.

By 8:55 pm EDT, however, the number of outage reports on Down Detector had dropped to around 2500. As of this writing, TikTok has not issued a clarification on what caused the outage.

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Users Complain About Outage On Social Media Thousands of users took to social media to report the TikTok outage and to check if other people were reporting the same.

"Is everyone on TikTok down? Something is wrong with mine," wrote one.

"Tiktok down for me or all of you?" wrote another.

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"My TikTok was currently is broken it’s not letting me see my comments or repost and the likes on the fyp be at 0 but it’s working nowww," added one.

"tiktok is glitching and showing that every video on my fyp has zero likes and idk why but it’s irritating tf out of me for no reason????" complained one.

TikTok has a 170 million monthly active user base in the United States, according to DataRefs, making it one of the largest social media platforms in the country.