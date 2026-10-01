Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Chikitha Taniparthi aims for archery gold ; two India vs Pakistan clashes await

Here is India's full schedule on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026:





Archery



5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)

Sepaktakraw

5:30 am onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.

Taekwondo

5:30 am onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semifinals, followed by gold medal contest (if she is through)

Shooting

6:10 am: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual qualification stage 2 and team final

Track Cycling

6:30 am: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race 1/4, followed by medal races

Volleyball

6:30 am: India vs Pakistan in men's quarterfinal

Squash

7:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's team semifinals

Track Cycling

7:00 am: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races

Wrestling

7:22 am: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia in men's Greco-roman 77kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through).

Sailing

7:30 am: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff race

Judo

7:30 am onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarterfinal bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg

Wrestling

7:32 am: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in women's wrestling 62kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through)

Canoe Slalom

7:36 am: Shikha Chaouhan in women's kayak single semifinal, followed by final (if she is through)

Wrestling

7:55 am: Sumit in men's greco-roman 60kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

8:19 am: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in men's greco-roman 97kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

Rugby Sevens

8:50 pm: India vs Hong Kong followed by India vs China (at 3:50 pm) group games

Archery

9:47 am: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in compound men's individual quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final (if he is through)

Cricket

10:00 am: India vs Sri Lanka in men's semifinal

Golf

10:10 am: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2

Shooting

12:00 pm: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual final (if he is through)

12:18 pm: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event)

Squash

1:00 pm: India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals

Hockey

1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal

Sport Climbing

4:42 pm: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races

Tennis

Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing of China in men's singles quarterfinals (To be decided)