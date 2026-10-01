Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Chikitha Taniparthi aims for archery gold ; two India vs Pakistan clashes await
Catch live updates from the 13th day of the 2026 Asian Games here. India will look for more gold medals after a fantastic Wednesday.
Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: India had a fantastic Wednesday as they won four gold, making it the most successful day at the 2026 Asian Games so far. Archers well and truly made the nation proud, winning three gold. Shooting picked up the fourth one. Today could be another great day for the Indians who are currently 8th on the medal tally with 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. There are quite a few opportunities to push India further up. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis....Read More
Day 13 full schedule
Here is India's full schedule on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026:
Archery
5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)
Sepaktakraw
5:30 am onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.
Taekwondo
5:30 am onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semifinals, followed by gold medal contest (if she is through)
Shooting
6:10 am: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual qualification stage 2 and team final
Track Cycling
6:30 am: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race 1/4, followed by medal races
Volleyball
6:30 am: India vs Pakistan in men's quarterfinal
Squash
7:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's team semifinals
Track Cycling
7:00 am: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races
Wrestling
7:22 am: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia in men's Greco-roman 77kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through).
Sailing
7:30 am: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff race
Judo
7:30 am onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarterfinal bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg
Wrestling
7:32 am: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in women's wrestling 62kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through)
Canoe Slalom
7:36 am: Shikha Chaouhan in women's kayak single semifinal, followed by final (if she is through)
Wrestling
7:55 am: Sumit in men's greco-roman 60kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)
8:19 am: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in men's greco-roman 97kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)
Rugby Sevens
8:50 pm: India vs Hong Kong followed by India vs China (at 3:50 pm) group games
Archery
9:47 am: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in compound men's individual quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final (if he is through)
Cricket
10:00 am: India vs Sri Lanka in men's semifinal
Golf
10:10 am: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2
Shooting
12:00 pm: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual final (if he is through)
12:18 pm: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event)
Squash
1:00 pm: India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals
Hockey
1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal
Sport Climbing
4:42 pm: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races
Tennis
Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing of China in men's singles quarterfinals (To be decided)
Hello and welcome
To our coverage as we head into the 13th day of the 2026 Asian Games. The Games haven't turned out to be as expected for the Indians but hopefully in the remaining few days, they will up the ante and finish strong. Stay tuned with us all through the day!