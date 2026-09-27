Who is Juan Valenzuela-Silva? Wichita, Kansas, shooting suspect identified as search continues
Wichita police are searching for armed suspect Juan Valenzuela-Silva after a shooting left three people dead on September 26.
Wichita police are searching for 21-year-old Juan Valenzuela-Silva after a shooting in the 5000 block of E. Blake left three people dead on September 26, 2026. Police said Valenzuela-Silva is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a black Infiniti SUV with Kansas plate 6242AMK.
The Wichita Police Department has released his photo and urged people not to approach him. Anyone who spots the suspect or the vehicle should call 911 immediately. Police have not publicly released details about the victims, a possible motive or whether the suspect knew those killed. The search remains active.
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Three people killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Three adults were killed in a shooting in southeast Wichita on Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department. The shooting was reported at about 11:28 a.m. in the 5000 block of E. Blake.
Police said they believe the incident may have started as a domestic situation, but they have not released further details about what led to the shooting. The identities of the three people killed have also not been made public.
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Wichita police search for Juan Valenzuela-Silva
Police are searching for 21-year-old Juan Valenzuela-Silva in connection with the shooting. WPD said he is considered armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach him if they see him.
Authorities believe he may be driving a black Infiniti SUV with Kansas license plate 6242AMK. Police said the vehicle may be heading south and that Valenzuela-Silva could still be somewhere in Kansas.
Kansas and Oklahoma agencies join search
The search has expanded beyond Wichita, with other law enforcement agencies in Kansas and Oklahoma contacted to help find Valenzuela-Silva. Police have released his photo and details about the vehicle in an effort to locate him.
Authorities have not publicly shared a possible relationship between the suspect and the three people killed beyond describing the case as possibly stemming from a domestic situation. A motive has also not been released.
Anyone who has information about Valenzuela-Silva or knows where he may be is being asked to contact 911. Police are warning the public not to try to approach or confront him because he is considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information about the victims, the circumstances of the shooting and the search for the suspect is expected to be released by police as it becomes available.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More