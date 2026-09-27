Who is Juan Valenzuela-Silva? Wichita, Kansas, shooting suspect identified as search continues

Wichita police are searching for 21-year-old Juan Valenzuela-Silva after a shooting in the 5000 block of E. Blake left three people dead on September 26, 2026. Police said Valenzuela-Silva is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a black Infiniti SUV with Kansas plate 6242AMK. Wichita police are searching for armed suspect Juan Valenzuela-Silva after a shooting left three people dead on September 26.

The Wichita Police Department has released his photo and urged people not to approach him. Anyone who spots the suspect or the vehicle should call 911 immediately. Police have not publicly released details about the victims, a possible motive or whether the suspect knew those killed. The search remains active.

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Three people killed in southeast Wichita shooting Three adults were killed in a shooting in southeast Wichita on Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department. The shooting was reported at about 11:28 a.m. in the 5000 block of E. Blake.

Police said they believe the incident may have started as a domestic situation, but they have not released further details about what led to the shooting. The identities of the three people killed have also not been made public.

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Wichita police search for Juan Valenzuela-Silva Police are searching for 21-year-old Juan Valenzuela-Silva in connection with the shooting. WPD said he is considered armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach him if they see him.

Authorities believe he may be driving a black Infiniti SUV with Kansas license plate 6242AMK. Police said the vehicle may be heading south and that Valenzuela-Silva could still be somewhere in Kansas.