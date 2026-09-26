Keke Wyatt arrest update: R&B singer breaks silence on shocking charges as 3 marriages and 11 children in focus
Keke Wyatt disputes allegations from her recent detention in Henry County, stating legal documents show only a simple assault charge.
Singer Keke Wyatt is disputing claims regarding the allegations stemming from her recent detention in Henry County, asserting that judicial documentation reflects solely a single simple assault charge.
Wyatt, known legally as Ketara Wyatt Darring, was processed into custody on September 20, based on records from Henry County's booking system. The initial booking documentation cited aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children as misdemeanor offenses.
Keke Wyatt breaks silence after arrest
In a statement shared on Wyatt's Instagram profile, her representatives refuted those claims.
"Contrary to information currently being circulated, the Henry County court documentation reflects one charge: simple assault," the statement read.
According to Wyatt's legal representatives, she was not charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, or acts of cruelty to children. They particularly contested reports regarding alleged cruelty to children, describing this as a grave accusation that does not appear in the court documents cited within the statement.
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The booking records and Wyatt's official statement present contradictory information regarding the charges involved in this case.
"We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case," the statement said. "We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly."
Wyatt's legal representatives stated that she intends to pursue this matter through appropriate legal channels. The statement offered no specifics regarding the events that led to her arrest.
Additionally, her representatives confirmed that Wyatt's performance calendar has not been altered and that she remains committed to honoring all previously scheduled engagements.
Meanwhile. several people on internet showed interest in knowing about the singer's family. Here's what we know:
Keke Wyatt family: All on 3 marriages and 11 kids
Keke Wyatt is recognized for her accomplishments as a singer, songwriter, and actress, as well as for her role as a devoted mother to a large and dynamic family. She is the parent of 11 children, comprising both biological kids and one adopted daughter.
She got married thrice. At age 18, she entered into marriage with Rahmat Morton, her road manager. In 2010, she wed her second spouse, Michael Ford. Subsequently, in October 2018, she married Zackariah Darring, her childhood sweetheart and former romantic partner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More