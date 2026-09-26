Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures several at police checkpoint

At least 11 people were killed in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan city in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, officials said. Videos of the incident being circulated on social media platforms showed a cloud of grey smoke rising from the alleged site of explosion. (X/ Video screengrabs)

30 others sustained injuries in the incident, Reuters news agency cited Pakistan's emergency service Rescue 1122 as saying.

Videos of the incident being circulated on social media platforms showed a cloud of grey smoke rising from the alleged site of the explosion. HT could not independently verify the videos.

One of the visuals, taken from the site itself, showed the smoke from a closer angle, with bricks and other materials seen strewn about around the spot where the incident allegedly took place.