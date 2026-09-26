'Trump Strait': US President shares Hormuz map, relabels key waterway amid Iran tensions
US President Donald Trump posted an image of the Strait of Hormuz labeled “Trump Strait”. Check top developments from Middle East war.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared an image of a map depicting the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and labelled it as "Trump Strait". This comes as the White House reportedly noted that US officials were having positive conversations with mediators on the Iran war.
Trump shared the image on his Truth Social account.
Also Read | US President suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz as ‘Trump Strait’; Iran targets Gulf nations
US-Iran war latest updates
The White House on Friday stated that US officials had positive and constructive conversations with mediators on the Middle East conflict, according to news agency AP.
Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said at the UN that Iran had conveyed a "concrete seven-day plan" to the US.
"Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days," he said.
Trump rejects ceasefire proposal: report
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire.
Furthermore, the US President told aides that he expects to resume strikes against Iran after the November midterms.
The proposal would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz and resumed nuclear talks in return for the US lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, the report further said.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway for the world's oil supply.
Also Read | Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day peace proposal, plans to resume bombing after midterms: Report
Pezeshkian leaves New York
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian left New York for Tehran after attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), IRNA reported on Saturday.
Earlier on Wednesday, he delivered an address to the General Assembly.
On the sidelines, Pezeshkian held bilateral meetings with several senior officials, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the report added.
US sanctions on Iranian airlines
The Iraqi prime minister’s office, in an official statement, said the government is in direct contact with the US to secure exemptions from sanctions on Iranian airlines.
This comes as Washington continues its efforts to put economic pressure on Tehran amid the Middle East war.
The Iraqi PM's office noted that the aim is to get exemptions for certain airports, noting flights for humanitarian reasons such as medical treatment, education and religious pilgrimages.
All airports in Iraq enforced the ban this week, resulting in disruption at the airport of the holy city of Najaf, the main destination for Iranian flights to Iraq. Iranian airlines mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran's holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq, an AFP report noted.
Also Read | Iran won't budge on nuclear program, even if US accepts peace deal: Report
Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi drones
The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday claimed that it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles, as Yemen's Houthis launched fresh attacks, including on Riyadh, according to AFP.
Meanwhile, the Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.
US-Iran war
On February 28, joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli assets across the region.
Furthermore, Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sparking severe international concern over regional security and a rise in global energy prices.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More