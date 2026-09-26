'Trump Strait': US President shares Hormuz map, relabels key waterway amid Iran tensions

Trump shared the image on his Truth Social account.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared an image of a map depicting the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and labelled it as "Trump Strait". This comes as the White House reportedly noted that US officials were having positive conversations with mediators on the Iran war.

"Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said at the UN that Iran had conveyed a "concrete seven-day plan" to the US.

The White House on Friday stated that US officials had positive and constructive conversations with mediators on the Middle East conflict, according to news agency AP .

Trump rejects ceasefire proposal: report The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire.

Furthermore, the US President told aides that he expects to resume strikes against Iran after the November midterms.

The proposal would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz and resumed nuclear talks in return for the US lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, the report further said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway for the world's oil supply.

Also Read | Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day peace proposal, plans to resume bombing after midterms: Report

Pezeshkian leaves New York Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian left New York for Tehran after attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), IRNA reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, he delivered an address to the General Assembly.

On the sidelines, Pezeshkian held bilateral meetings with several senior officials, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the report added.

US sanctions on Iranian airlines The Iraqi prime minister’s office, in an official statement, said the government is in direct contact with the US to secure exemptions from sanctions on Iranian airlines.

This comes as Washington continues its efforts to put economic pressure on Tehran amid the Middle East war.

The Iraqi PM's office noted that the aim is to get exemptions for certain airports, noting flights for humanitarian reasons such as medical treatment, education and religious pilgrimages.

All airports in Iraq enforced the ban this week, resulting in disruption at the airport of the holy city of Najaf, the main destination for Iranian flights to Iraq. Iranian airlines mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran's holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq, an AFP report noted.

Also Read | Iran won't budge on nuclear program, even if US accepts peace deal: Report

Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi drones The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday claimed that it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles, as Yemen's Houthis launched fresh attacks, including on Riyadh, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

US-Iran war On February 28, joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sparking severe international concern over regional security and a rise in global energy prices.

(with inputs from agencies)