Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day peace proposal, plans to resume bombing after midterms: Report

"If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States," said Araghchi at the UN on Friday.

The development came hours after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had conveyed its peace proposal to Washington through Qatari mediators. Under the plan, a deal would trigger a seven-day countdown for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a pause in fighting across the region.

Trump has also told aides that he expects the United States to resume bombing Iranian territory after the November congressional elections, according to the report published on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt fighting across the region for seven days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed US officials.

A US official separately told Reuters that Washington and Tehran were engaged in "positive and constructive discussions through the mediators". However, Trump remained privately sceptical that Iran would meet his demands, according to the WSJ report.

Trump has told his staff that he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely, the report said.

What Iran proposed Under Tehran’s proposal, the two sides would move towards broader negotiations "on mutually agreed subjects", with talks on Iran’s nuclear programme beginning immediately.

The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened on the final day of the proposed seven-day period, while hostilities would end across all fronts, including Lebanon, news agency Reuters reported.

In return, Iran wants Washington to release its frozen assets, estimated at no less than $12 billion, waive sanctions on Iranian oil and lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Araqchi also made clear that Tehran would not accept pressure as part of any deal. “Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure.”

Diplomatic push The proposal came as diplomatic efforts intensified around the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as the war sparked after US and Israeli bombing on Tehran is almost into its seventh month.

The fighting has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, while drawing in regional and global powers.

The latest Iranian offer is also the latest attempt to revive diplomacy after previous efforts failed to end the conflict.