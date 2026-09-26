Fire near Tri-Cities and West Richland: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire spreads in Benton County, WA

A wildfire near Benton City in Benton County, Washington, had burned about 1,000 acres by early September 26, with no containment reported. The 2nd St Fire is listed near the 11,000 block of NE 2nd St, according to Watch Duty. A wildfire near Benton City has triggered Level evacuation orders as officials warn residents of an immediate threat and urge them to leave.

Local officials have issued a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning people in the affected area must leave immediately because of an immediate wildfire threat.

The evacuation area includes the subdivision accessed by North Valley Drive Way and Pear Drive, including Apple Drive, Cherry Drive, Berry Drive and Plum Drive. The order also covers the Kiona Village Community Mobile Home Park.

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2nd St Fire in Benton County: What is the evacuation order? The Benton County emergency notice says residents in the Level 3 area should gather their families and pets and leave immediately. Officials also warned that if people choose to stay, emergency responders may not be able to return to help them.

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The fire was listed as active and had no reported containment in the latest Watch Duty update available at 3:26 am on September 26.

A temporary evacuation center has been opened at Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City.

Benton County Emergency Services is directing residents to its current emergencies page for further information and updates. The county has also published a Level 3 evacuation area map showing the affected locations.

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The latest information provided by Watch Duty lists the fire at 1,000 acres, with containment shown as not reported. The incident is in Benton County, near Benton City and the Tri-Cities area.

Residents in the Level 3 evacuation zone should follow the evacuation order rather than wait for conditions to change.

Level 3 evacuation area and shelter details The latest evacuation notice expands the identified area to include land southeast of SR-224, southwest of Keene Road and north of Kennedy Road. Residents in areas under the Level 3 order have been told to leave immediately because of the threat from the active wildfire.

A temporary evacuation centre is available at Ki-Be High School in Benton City for those who need a safe place to go.

For emergencies involving fire, medical issues or an immediate threat, residents should call 911.