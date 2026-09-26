Did Trump share an AI-altered Xi Jinping photo after China's president 'humiliated' him? Here's what we know
Trump’s apparent AI-altered Xi photo raised concerns as Xi stressed limits on US-China competition during his Washington visit.
Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has raised questions over an apparent AI-altered photo and Xi’s firm message on US-China ties. Trump shared the image on Truth Social on September 24, showing himself saluting beside Xi at Joint Base Andrews. Details in the picture appear different from photographs taken during Xi’s arrival.
An AI expert told PEOPLE the image was “highly likely” to have been made with AI. A day later, Xi spoke at the White House about keeping competition between the US and China “within bounds.” The Daily Beast described the exchange as Xi “humiliates” Trump, though that is the outlet’s characterization.
Donald Trump’s Xi Jinping photo sparks AI questions
Trump’s Truth Social post shows him standing beside Xi in front of the Chinese president’s plane, with his arm raised in a salute. The words “Only Trump” also appear above the two leaders.
Deep Dive
But photographs taken during Xi’s September 23 arrival show Trump looking different during the military flyover. In those images, he is seen ducking his head and clenching his teeth instead of looking straight ahead and saluting.
His gloves are another difference. Trump was wearing gloves on both hands in photographs from the event, while the image he shared shows his left hand without a glove.
Other parts of the picture also appear to have been changed, including details around Xi’s aircraft and the appearance of White House chief of protocol Monica Crowley.
Also Read: Trump turns up pressure on Xi Jinping over China's support for Iran: 'Totally unacceptable'
Peryton Intelligence director gives AI assessment
Dr. Joe Ondrak, director at Peryton Intelligence, reviewed the images for PEOPLE and said it was “highly likely” that the Trump administration used AI “at least in part” to create the image from the original photograph.
Ondrak said, “it’s likely that AI has hallucinated certain elements while trying to touch up the photograph.” He pointed to differences involving Crowley and Trump’s gloves as signs of possible AI changes.
Trump has also spoken about his use of AI. On September 13, he said, “Whoever wins AI, and we’re leading by a lot, whoever wins AI wins.”
When asked how he uses the technology himself, Trump replied, “Well, I don’t want to tell you that.”
Also Read: Trump hails Xi meet as ‘very productive’; China President urges greater cooperation on AI
Xi Jinping’s message to Donald Trump
The photo controversy came during Xi’s state visit to Washington, where he met Trump for talks covering trade, AI and the wider US-China relationship. Reuters reported that the two leaders also discussed the growing strategic rivalry between their countries.
During a White House ceremony, Xi referred to the “Thucydides trap,” a theory about tensions between a rising power and an established power leading to conflict. “The Thucydides trap can be overcome,” Xi said, calling for the US and China to “coexist in peace” and for American competition with China to be “kept within bounds.”
The Daily Beast described Xi’s remarks as a “power move” and used “humiliates” in its headline. Xi’s actual comments, however, focused on managing competition and avoiding conflict.
Trump, meanwhile, praised Xi during the visit and called him a “truly great friend.” The two leaders’ public remarks showed different ways of presenting the relationship, even as their governments continue dealing with major disagreements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More