Trump hails Xi meet as ‘very productive’; China President urges greater cooperation on AI

Trump said Xi appeared to support his preference for calling AI “Super Intelligence”. He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social after the leaders met at the White House on September 24.

US President Donald Trump on Friday described his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “very productive”, saying the two sides discussed artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of cooperation between the United States and China.

How does the Trump-Xi meeting impact the future of AI development between the US and China?

How does the Trump-Xi meeting impact the future of AI development between the US and China?

Why did Xi Jinping call for greater US-China cooperation on AI?

Why did Xi Jinping call for greater US-China cooperation on AI?

What did Trump and Xi discuss regarding artificial intelligence during their meeting?

What did Trump and Xi discuss regarding artificial intelligence during their meeting?

“Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the USA and China. Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Xi calls for cooperation on AI According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi said China and the United States both have strong capabilities in AI and argued that competition between the two countries should be accompanied by greater cooperation.

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"The right thing to do is to draw on each other’s strengths, not guard against each other," Xi said.

He called for continued dialogue between Washington and Beijing on AI, including discussions on its risks and benefits. He also proposed joint efforts to prevent the misuse and abuse of AI.

"AI must be kept under human control. A people-centred approach should be upheld, and AI should be developed for the positive and for good, so that AI will serve the progress of humanity," Xi said.

The talks took place as the United States and China previewed new AI models and faced calls to extend oversight to Chinese open-source systems.

Second Trump-Xi meeting in less than six months Trump and Xi held talks at the White House on the morning of September 24 during the Chinese president’s three-day visit to the United States.

The meeting was the second encounter between the two leaders in less than six months.

Xi to see US historical artefacts

Xi is expected to leave Washington after visiting the National Archives, which houses some of the country’s most important founding documents.

The visit comes as the US marks the 250th anniversary of its founding. Trump said on Thursday that he wanted to show Xi “some of the greatest treasures of that proud history.”

The US president also said he wanted to show Xi artefacts highlighting the relationship between the two countries.