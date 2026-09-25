Nor'easter tracker: Coastal flood warnings issued - Here's what NJ, Delaware, NY and Maryland residents need to know

Nor'easter live map tracker: A severe weather is progressing along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines, accompanied by powerful winds, tidal inundation, and significant beach degradation. Atlantic City officials warn of severe weather effects from the Nor'easter, with peak impacts anticipated Friday afternoon, including flooding and strong winds as residents prepare for potential storm consequences. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

A First Alert notification was initiated in the early hours of Wednesday and has been prolonged through Saturday evening owing to the anticipated risk of coastal inundation, severe wind conditions, and beach degradation that may result from this atmospheric system.

Nor’easter targets East Coast In the offshore waters adjacent to New Jersey, wind velocities reached approximately 40 miles per hour during Wednesday, while ambient temperatures remained relatively low.

On Thursday afternoon, city administrators in Atlantic City, New Jersey, delivered an update regarding the situation and the anticipated effects of the Nor'easter on the region.

During the day, the sound of wind could be heard rushing past the windows of City Hall in Atlantic City as Mayor Marty Small spoke to a gathering of media representatives and photographers about the city's efforts to address the storm's consequences, NBC10 reported.

"As you see, currently it is very, very windy and that should pick up over the weekend," said Small.

Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott K. Evans said that although the city was starting to experience some effects from the Nor'easter on Thursday, the most severe portion of the storm had not yet reached the Jersey Shore.

According to Evans, the primary impact is expected to occur Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Evans cautioned that Atlantic City residents should anticipate flooding between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday as the stormfront arrives.