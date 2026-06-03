Atlantic City shooting update: 2 cops shot, suspect dead; first details on what happened at North Florida Avenue

Two cops were shot and the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Republicans were among those to share the news of the shooting. Atlantic City Police Department officers were shot when executing a warrant. (Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department)

“Our prayers are with the Atlantic City Police Officers involved in today’s shooting. We are grateful for their bravery and service, and we pray for their safety and recovery,” they wrote.

Mayor Marty Smalls Sr also reportedly confirmed the news of the shooting. Here's what happened.

Atlantic City shooting: What happened? Reports of the officer-involved shooting came in around 3:30pm. The incident was in the area of Atlantic City's North Florida Avenue.

As per early reports, officers had gone to a residence there to execute a warrant. Reports indicate two Atlantic City police officers were then shot during the incident.

Also Read | Cyrus Carmack-Belton shooting: Chikei Rick Chow case acquittal details; 5 points on what happened at trial

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene there. The injured officers have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Details on what led to the shooting is not known yet. The names of the officers shot or the suspect has not been released yet and the Atlantic City Police Department is yet to issue a statement on the shooting.

A person shared a video from the incident, showing heavy police presence in the area.