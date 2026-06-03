Cyrus Carmack-Belton shooting: Chikei Rick Chow case acquittal details; 5 points on what happened at trial

Chikei Rick Chow, 61, was found not guilty in the case of shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, in Columbia, South Carolina, back in 2023. The decision was taken on June 1. Chikei Rick Chow fatally shot Cyrus Carmack-Belton back in 2023. (X/@NatCon2022)

The former convenience store owner was acquitted after shooting the 14-year-old. On May 28, 2023, Carmack‑Belton, a Black teen, had entered the gas station owned by Chow, an Asian, at 7441 Parklane Road in Columbia. Chow and his son, Andy, then accused the teen of shoplifting water. There was a confrontation, which escalated to a chase for over 130 yards, as per USA Today after which Chow fatally shot Carmack-Belton.

Defense Attorney Shaun Kent told reporters “This case is not about a shoplifter. This case is about a father who sees a gun pointed at his son and had to make a decision," noting that Andy Chow testified Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at him.

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However, surveillance footage had junked the accusation that led to the deadly chase, as per multiple reports. Authorities said in 2023 Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back as he was running away. Though a gun was found near the dead teen at the time, the sheriff had said he did not point or brandish it before being shot, as per reports. Video also reportedly showed that Carmack-Belton had not taken anything from the store that day.

The verdict sparked outrage in Richland County, where almost half the population is Black. Protesters were seen holding signs outside the gas station formerly owned by Chow, with one reading ‘Justice 4 Cyrus,’ as per The State.

Todd Rutherford, an attorney and representative in the South Carolina Legislature said of the verdict “This makes us feel as if our children don't matter and they do. This makes us feel like Cyrus' life didn't matter and it did.” He was next to Carmack-Belton's father, and said the family would pursue a civil lawsuit.

Here's what happened in the trial.