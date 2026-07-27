Who is Xbox CEO? All we know about Asha Sharma amid servers outage and layoffs scrutiny, ‘Indians only…’

Amid the Xbox outage, social media has been filled with reports of issues impacting Xbox Live and its related services. A significant number of users have mentioned encountering problems while trying to access their purchased games and Xbox Game Pass titles that have been downloaded to their Xbox consoles.

Xbox users are reportedly facing extensive problems when trying to connect to Xbox Live, with a common issue hindering access to downloaded games.

Impact od Xbox outage The problem has now been identified on the Xbox Live Status Checker by Xbox Support, stating that a significant outage impacting the "Account & Profile," "Store & Subscriptions," and "Apps & Mobile" services on Xbox Live. Before this announcement, multiple reports on social media — including a continuously updated thread on Reddit's r/Xbox board — indicated that users, especially in the US, have been facing ongoing issues from the late hours of July 26 into July 27.

The issue appears to be impacting the Xbox Live license verification process that is necessary for certain games to launch on your console. This issue may also influence downloaded games that do not include an online multiplayer feature and are expected to function offline. The occurrence of this problem, coinciding with various discussions about the transient nature of digital media, has certainly caught the attention of many users who are affected.

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Who is Xbox CEO? Asha Sharma mocked for stealing American jobs Earlier this month, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma made headlines as she announced on July 6 that the gaming firm would fire 3,200 workers.

This action is a component of the broader AI-driven restructuring by the Microsoft-owned company, with Xbox being the most affected division. Sharma said in a letter to employees that the division's "business is not healthy."

In addition to layoffs, the new CEO has been implementing extensive changes within the organization since assuming her role in February of this year, following the departure of Microsoft veteran Phil Spencer.

In the wake of declaring job cuts that will affect thousand of staff members, Sharma has been subjected to online mockery for purportedly removing American jobs. Several people on X have described the layoffs as opportunities being given to workers on H-1B visas.