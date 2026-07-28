14 killed as police opens fire on Rawalakot protesters amid PoJK march, eyewitnesses claim

At least 14 people were killed, and nearly dozen others sustained injuries during the protests in Rawalakot after security forces allegedly opened fire on the protesters on Monday evening. An eyewitness said a communications blackout had been imposed in the region. (AFP)

Eyewitnesses associated with the Awami Huqooq Long March claimed police firing during the protests, ANI news agency reported.

“Today, the forces from Pakistan opened fire on our innocent youths. As a result, 14 of our young people have been martyred,” Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), said in a video released after the incident. Aslam said that the protest march would continue, adding that their convoy had reached Chinar Chowk and was advancing towards D-Chowk before halting for the night at Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk in Rawalakot.

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Aslam further identified those who had been killed during the protest. “Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder, Omar Nazir Kashmiri. Other martyrs include a companion from Khaigala, one from Kotli city, one from Tattapani, one from Banja-Baspoor, one from Chhota Gala, and one from Haveli,” ANI cited him as saying. A second eyewitness said a communications blackout had been imposed in the region.

‘No war with Pakistan, its forces and people’ Another eyewitness said the protesters had entered Chandni Chowk in Rawalakot with white flags. “We are peaceful people, carrying white flags. Please, step back; we have no fight with you,” the eyewitness said.

“Many have been martyred, and much of our blood has been shed by these heartless ones. Yet, I salute the announcements being made from the stage, requesting the forces to retreat,” ANI cited the eyewitness as saying. The eyewitness added that the protesters have “no war with Pakistan, no war with the Pakistani forces, and no war with its people.”

The eyewitness said that the protesters had “shown” the people the “oppression” they had faced. “. People used to ask us where our bodies go--this time, we have shown them to you. The facts are right before your eyes,” the eyewitness said, according to ANI.

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‘Please protest at Pakistani embassies and international human rights organisations’ An eyewitness urged overseas residents of the region to amplify their demands and raise the issue on an international level, claiming atrocities against protesters. “The state is in a state of panic and is resorting to genocide. Please protest at Pakistani embassies and international human rights organisations like the UN. Organise rallies to show solidarity with the Long March participants,” he said.

The eyewitness said that the protesters would march on foot over the next few days owing to transport issues, and further urged people in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad divisions to also hold demonstrations, ANI reported.

“If you are quiet, our voice will be lost. There is a total blackout here; the internet and mobile services are completely shut down. You are our last hope,” the eyewitness said. No immediate official response was made by the Pakistani government on the eyewitnesses' claims.