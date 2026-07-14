'Hold Pakistan responsible': India's global appeal over use of force against PoK protests

Addressing the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the excessive force used against civilians. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK. (ANI/Representational)

Speaking at a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible for its actions in PoK.

“The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in the territories under its illegal and forcible occupation," said Jaiswal.

The MEA spokesperson condemned the use of excessive police brutality to curb protests, including action against helpless people, including women and children.

“Essential supplies such as food and medicines have been blocked, internet blackouts have been imposed, and lethal force has been used against unarmed civilians, resulting in several tragic deaths, as you are aware. We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these grave abuses,” Jaiswal added.