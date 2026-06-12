Pakistan accused of withholding activists' bodies as unrest intensifies in PoK

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has alleged that the bodies of several activists killed during recent clashes with law enforcement agencies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have not been returned to their families, making the issue one of the group's key demands amid the ongoing unrest, as reported by Dawn. Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) protests continue as demands against Pakistan remain unfulfilled (AFP)

According to Dawn, PoJK remained under a complete shutdown for the third consecutive day as protests continued across the region. During a confrontation between protesters and law enforcement personnel near Rawalakot, one activist was killed, and several others were injured.

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The deceased was identified by fellow protesters as 32-year-old Sohban Arif from Sudhnoti district. JAAC leaders reiterated that the return of bodies of slain activists, release of detained members, and withdrawal of the ban on the organisation were among the conditions for ending the sit-ins.

JAAC representative Imtiaz Aslam told protesters that demonstrations would continue until authorities hand over the bodies of activists to their families and revoke notifications proscribing the committee. The group has also demanded investigations into civilian deaths and the withdrawal of security deployments from urban areas.

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Thousands of protesters gathered around Rawalkot despite an internet shutdown across PoJK, while security forces maintained a heavy presence in the area. Officials stated that authorities were not inclined to offer the same concessions previously granted to the group and signalled a tougher approach toward the ongoing agitation, as highlighted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

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Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.