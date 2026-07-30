FBI places Indian man Amritpal Singh on Most Wanted list for drug trafficking
Singh is accused of participating in a conspiracy to traffic both cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the organised criminal network.
Indian national Amritpal Singh has been placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted list in connection with an alleged international drug trafficking network that investigators say operated across the US, Canada and Mexico.
Amritpal Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement with the Ravinder Dhanda organised crime group, a Vancouver-based transnational criminal network that is under investigation for large-scale narcotics trafficking, according to the FBI.
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Alleged links to cocaine, methamphetamine trafficking
The agency alleged that the crime group moved significant quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine on behalf of drug trafficking organisations operating across North America.
Amritpal Singh is reportedly accused of participating in a conspiracy to traffic both cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the organised criminal network.
Operation Hardball targets Ravinder Dhanda crime group
Amritpal Singh's inclusion on the FBI's Most Wanted list comes as authorities continue Operation Hardball, an investigation focused on dismantling the alleged drug trafficking activities of the Ravinder Dhanda gang across North America.
Also read | Operation Hard Ball: FBI arrests Punjab-origin trafficker under transnational drug crackdown
The FBI said a federal arrest warrant against Singh was issued by a court in Los Angeles on June 23.
FBI releases photograph, seeks public assistance
The bureau has not disclosed Singh's current whereabouts.
The FBI identified him as an Indian national born on January 7, 1996, and released a photograph taken in 2024 to assist in identifying him.
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Authorities have urged members of the public to immediately provide any information about Singh's location. The investigation is being led by the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.
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