‘I messed up’: Founder apologises for offering job interviews to party guests willing to get tattoos
A founder apologised after facing intense backlash for offering job interviews to party guests who agreed to get tattoos on the spot.
A founder took to LinkedIn after receiving intense backlash over his previous social media post about offering interviews to guests who got tattooed at a celebration party. The San Francisco-based co-founder of LemonLime, Jordan Zietz, said, “I messed up” as he apologised for “connecting tattoos to hiring”.
What had happened?
In an earlier post, Jordan Zietz revealed that seven party attendees got tattooed on the spot after he promised them job interviews at his company.
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The announcement led to intense backlash online, with people calling it “illegal” and “unethical”. Following the intense backlash, he shared an apology, regretting his actions.
Read Jordan Zietz’s full apology:
I messed up.
At our YC afterparty, we offered free tattoos and said we’d be happy to interview anyone who got one. What I thought would be a fun, memorable way to meet people was, in reality, reckless, and instead came across as tying a permanent tattoo to job opportunity, which showed poor judgement.
Even though participants chose their own tattoos and no one was asked to get our logo, I should have understood the pressure and power dynamic created by connecting tattoos to hiring.
Regardless of said intent, turning a celebration of personalized art into a company stunt was poorly exercised judgement. We’ve taken the posts down and have spoken to everyone who participated. We’re also ready to cover associated removal costs with anyone facing any delayed regret.
I’m sorry to the people we put in that position, and to everyone who expected better from me. There’s no clever explanation here. I got carried away, and I was wrong.
For the facts: interviews were available to everyone regardless.
How did social media react?
While some appreciated Zietz for apologising, others were not convinced and criticised his social media post.
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An individual wrote, “It’s crazy that you thought this was a good idea until you received backlash. If you personally didn’t get a lemonlime tattoo, it’s really sick that you think people who are looking for a job should get one. What is this sick power dynamic game you are playing? Do you really think anyone would seriously appreciate having a random company logo permanently tattooed on their body, or is this just a way to make yourself stand out by manipulating people?”
Another posted, “Now you need to get a LemonLime neck tat as punishment.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More