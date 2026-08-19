Woman opens up about life after quitting corporate job, says 'I miss colleagues but not office politics'

"It's strange. You can miss something and still know that you're better off without it," she added.

Arushi also spoke about financial independence and the pressure that came with earning. "I miss feeling financially independent, but I do not miss killing myself to earn that money. I miss my career, but I don't miss the anxiety that came with it," she said.

She added, "I miss having colleagues, but I do not miss office politics. I miss having a routine, but I do not miss waking up tired."

In a video shared on Instagram , Arushi reflected on what she misses about working. "I miss earning, but I don't miss being exhausted. I miss solving difficult problems, but I don't miss solving them at 12 in the night," she said.

A woman recently shared a candid glimpse into life after quitting her job , saying she misses several aspects of her career but does not miss the exhaustion, anxiety and office politics that came with it.

(Also Read: Woman quits corporate job after 4.5 years to find her purpose: ‘Happy Independence Day to me’)

Reality of taking a career break In an earlier Instagram post, Arushi had opened up about the realities of taking a career break.

"Quitting your job and taking a career break looks very fancy from the outside. Subah jaldi nahi uthna, there are no alarm clocks, office nahi jaana, kaam nahi karna, kisi ki baatein nahi sunni hain. There is no politics, there is no corporate ladder. Jo mann mein aaye woh karo. You are not answerable to anyone," she said.

However, she said the reality was different. "It's not as fancy as it looks. I should know it, right? Main toh 6 mahine se career break pe hoon," she said.

Arushi said that the break came with "a lot of guilt, questions, self-doubt, loss of identity". She questioned who she was without a job or stable income. "And some days, the questions just don't stop. Do I even want a job? If I don't want a job, then what? Kya karungi main, kyunki income toh chahiye. How do I restart? And why did I need to restart? Theek toh thi life," she said.

She also wondered whether she was wasting her time and potential and whether she had "ruined" her life by taking the decision. "It is a life-changing decision for sure. But you keep thinking if it's changing your life for better or for worse," she said.

(Also Read: ‘I didn’t want that life’: 23-year-old quits ₹94 lakh Morgan Stanley job after 4 months for fashion tech)

Social media reactions Arushi's recent video resonated with several Instagram users, with one commenting, "Absolutely trueeeee."

"This is true for so many things in life," another user wrote.

"Absolutely true, good that you were able to take that decision, Bravo," a third user commented.

"True that gurl more power to you and yes not many understand unless they been through this so ignore them I'm with you coz i have been thru and going thru," said one user.

"So so so so relatable at this moment...recently resigned cos of all points you mentioned.....thankyou..cos somehow I was feeling guilty ...feeling like a loser....finally leaving everything on god," wrote another.