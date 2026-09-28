IITian who made $1 million playing poker says parents once struggled to explain his career

For most IIT graduates, a career in poker would be an unlikely detour. For Nishant Kumar, it became a five-year pursuit that saw him leave a corporate job, compete in thousands of tournaments and eventually cross $1 million in winnings. The 31-year-old IIT Guwahati graduate is now building a startup, Ollinlabs, which he describes as “the Chess.com of poker”. Nishant Kumar is the IITian founder of Ollinlabs.

Nishant Kumar spoke to Hindustantimes.com about what it takes to become a professional poker player, his own career trajectory, the path from IIT to poker and much more.

From IIT to poker Originally from Lalganj in Bihar, Nishant Kumar holds a BTech in Electronics & Communications at IIT Guwahati. After graduating in 2017, he followed a fairly conventional path, working at Sears Holdings and Procter & Gamble. But a house party in 2020 introduced him to poker, a game he says drew him in because it rewarded study and decision-making.

Getting introduced to poker changed the course of his life.

At that house party, Kumar had no idea that he would go on to land a job because of poker, quit the job because of the game and then build a startup centred on it.

“What hooked me wasn't the money. It was that the game punished bad decisions and flawed thinking and rewarded study. The more I put in, the more it paid back, and that's rare,” he explained.

Earning $1 million from poker Poker is a card game in which players compete to win money or chips by making the best hand — or by convincing other players to fold.

Over the last five years, Nishant Kumar has participated in more than 120 live tournaments and over 6,300 online poker tournaments.

“I have been playing poker for over 5 years now and have cashed over $1 million+ cumulative across online and live poker tournaments,” he revealed.

“Most of that has been through online tournaments on Pokerbaazi, Adda52, Spartan and the rest before the online gaming ban,” he said.

However, the $1 million he has earned does not take into account money spent on travel and buy-ins. “that's a gross number. It doesn't subtract buy-ins, travel, or the many tournaments where you don't cash at all but ended up entering,” Kumar clarified.

Misconceptions about poker For Kumar, who moved into industry-side poker full-time in 2023, the game is especially appealing because it rewards smart decision-making.

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“The biggest misconception is that the cards decide who wins. In a single hand, anything can happen. Over thousands of hands, the luck washes out and the better decision-maker wins,” he said.

“The second misconception is that good players win by reading faces. Modern poker is mostly maths, probability and discipline. The people at the top study like chess players.”

The closest comparison to poker, according to him, would be investing and trading. “Any one day is noise, but over years your edge compounds.”

Taipei tournament marks turning point In 2024, Pokerbaazi recruited Nishant Kumar as Head of Strategy. He quit the job the following year, after winning a massive prize in an international poker tournament. But Kumar is careful to stress that the tournament did not affect his decision to resign. Instead, he had been thinking for a long time about building his own company.

“I joined PokerBaazi in 2024 where I led strategy. I think what they valued was an unusual mix. I understood the business side from my corporate years and I understood the player side because I was competing seriously myself,” he said.

Kumar participated in the Asian Poker Tour (APT) Taipei in April 2025. He was the only Indian at the final table, and the decision to quit Pokerbaazi came soon afterwards.

“I made the final table of the Main Event, which had 2547 entries, and finished 5th. I was the only Indian at that final table,” he recalled.

Quitting his job The Taipei tournament marked a significant turning point in Kumar’s life. Not only did it give him a massive cash prize, it also changed people’s attitudes.

Following the tournament, he resigned from his job and later started his own business. However, before that, it was his parents’ reaction that gave him a sense of validation.

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Kumar acknowledged that his parents had struggled to explain his unusual career to relatives. Seeing him win big at an international tournament gave them a new perspective.

“When you've played enough tournaments, you know one result doesn't prove you're good, the same way one bad run doesn't prove you're bad.

What it was more particularly for my parents was a validation as they had struggle explaining my career choice to relatives, watching me play live they proudly would go on to say that our son competes internationally,” he explained.

Asked if he quit his job the next day, the 31-year-old replied: “It wasn't the next day. I'd been thinking about building something of my own for months and Taipei was always going to be the closing of one chapter.

"The result and the Indian gaming ban just made the timing obvious and turned out to be a catalyst.”