 Sundar Pichai's latest post is proof that even being CEO of Google is not enough for Indian parents
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sundar Pichai's latest post is proof that even being CEO of Google is not enough for Indian parents

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 26, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s latest post is proof that Indian parents are never satisfied, even when their son is leading one of the world’s most valuable companies. Pichai was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. In a post shared on Instagram, he said his parents had always hoped he would go on to do a PhD - “ I think an honorary one still counts,” wrote the CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

Given that Indian parents are frequently perceived as having very high expectations from their children, particularly when it comes to their education, the caption sparked plenty of jokes about the “brown parents” stereotype.

Many social media users were amused by Sundar Pichai’s post referring to his parents. Even the CEO of Google finds it tough to manage his parents’ expectations, they summed up.

Take a look at Sundar Pichai’s post below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the Google chief executive’s post has received over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ and over 700 comments, most of them congratulatory.

A number of Instagram users, however, focussed on one part of his caption which read: “My parents always hoped I would get my doctorate, I think an honorary one still counts.”

“So parents are all the same. Immaterial of who Sundar Pichai is today, his parents are not happy that he is not a Doctorate. Well, your parents always want to see your best, and no matter what you achieve, they still want more,” wrote an Instagram user named Gautam.

“The caption of this post is relatable to every Indian kid and Indian parent stereotype,” said another.

“Brown parents be like: You may be CEO, but you should still have that PhD,” a third person quipped.

Kya baat hai… Mummy Papa ko Google utna nahi khush kar paya hoga jitna IIT ne kar diya (Google would not have pleased your parents as much as IIT did),” a user joked.

(Also read: Meet Dr Sundar Pichai. Google CEO, wife Anjali Pichai get top honours from IIT Kharagpur)

