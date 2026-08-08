International Cat Day 2026| How Nushrratt Bharuccha brought her two rescue cats home, the actor reveals

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an all-and-all cat person, being a mother to three cats — Noah and two rescue cats named Peanut and Butter. On International Cat Day today, the actor asserts that having these furry family members have changed her as a person and it has been a journey for her too, getting to be a cat mom. Nushrratt Bharuccha with her cat Noah shoots for HT City Showstoppers (Photo: Kunal Gupta)

“I feel very emotionally connected to any animal. My heart melts when a cat looks and purrs at me. I don’t know what this emotion is and what do I call it what I feel towards them, but it’s such a beautiful feeling,” she says, adding that she used to have four cats at her home, but one of them passed away a while ago, so now she has her three cats to herself who make her life feel complete.

Remembering how her two rescue cats Peanut and Butter came to her life, fills Nushrratt Bharuccha with an overwhelming emotion. It all happened quite accidentally as she was actually not planning to adopt more cats. “My friend called me because his building cat gave birth to six small babies and they were literally like living on a road. He gave them a little nesting area in his balcony, and made sure that the mother cat could comfortably give birth to the kittens and they could be safe. He was also feeding them,” she shares.

However, her friend himself had two cats in his house, and he couldn’t take on the responsibility of more, so he asked around in his circle if someone could adopt the new kittens. Since Nushrratt, too, already had cats in her house, she convinced another friend to adopt two cats if he could. “You should have animals in your house only if you can look after them and not leave them on the streets. That is what I genuinely believe. Unfortunately, after taking them, he had to relocate from Mumbai and he didn't know anyone else to take the cats,” she recalls.

Eventually, Peanut and Butter came to her house as she couldn’t leave them on the streets. “I got them to my house thinking that I would take care of them until I can find them a house or somebody who wants to adopt two sisters. But as time passed, they just became my cats and now they're in my house. So, we are a family of four now,” she gushes.